Best tech gadgets of 2018

The Straits Times picks this year's best consumer tech products.

Best Smartphone



The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is packed with features that any user can ask for, with tried-and-tested design and features. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



Samsung Galaxy Note9

From $1,398

2018 was the year of the notch, the result of smartphone-makers trying to make a screen with minimal borders.

Not only did this goal lead to the notched display, but it also sped up the adoption of features such as the in-display fingerprint sensor.

But innovative as the new approaches may be, they often lacked polish. Which is why our pick for the best smartphone this year is the Samsung Galaxy Note9, with its tried-and-tested design and features.

It is not as forward-looking as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. And its camera, though very good, is not as amazing as the one on the Google Pixel 3. But the Note9 is the most well-rounded smartphone.

It has everything you would conceivably need on a smartphone and more, such as its built-in stylus, which has some new tricks and is more useful.

It even has a headphone jack, when most phones have dropped it. Our only grouse - Samsung is still behind others in updating the Note9's Android software to the latest version.

Read our full review.

Best Value-for-Money Smartphone



With a flagship-class processor, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 matches the performance of other flagship Android phones. PHOTO: XIAOMI



Xiaomi Pocophone F1

From $449

Top smartphones have gotten more expensive this year. But there are many affordable models that offer a near-flagship experience for less.

The best value-for-money phone is Xiaomi's Pocophone F1, which is about $400, or a third the price of the latest flagship phones.

Thanks to its flagship-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the F1 performs as well as any Android flagship smartphone.

It may not have extras like wireless charging or waterproofing, but it has a good display, a decent dual-camera system and a large battery that is good for almost two days of use.

Read our full review.

Best Smartphone Camera



The Pixel 3's Night Sight feature allows for night photography to be sharp and devoid of image noise, something other smartphone cameras have yet to achieve. PHOTO: REUTERS



Google Pixel 3

From $1,249

The smartphone camera is getting better each year, especially in the flagship smartphones.

It has become a nitpicking exercise this year, with the likes of the Pixel 3, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy Note9 all performing superbly in various lighting conditions.

In the end, we went with the Pixel 3 based on its still-image quality straight from the camera. This is especially so for night photography. The Pixel 3's Night Sight feature is amazing in rendering dark landscapes into beautiful nightscapes that are sharp and devoid of image noise. It is something other smartphones are unable to achieve.

Read our full review.

Best Ultrabook



A new design has updated the 2018 edition to be slightly more compact and thinner than its predecessor. PHOTO: DELL



Dell XPS 13 (2018)

From $2,099

Dell's premium ultra-portable laptop, the XPS 13, has consistently been ranked among our favourite ultrabooks of the year.

The 2018 edition is no different. More so as it features a new design - its first in years - that makes it slightly more compact and thinner than its predecessor.

Dell has also further reduced the already-thin bezels on the XPS 13's screen, which helps to make its 4K display stand out even more.

Like the previous model, its front Web camera is located below the display, which is less than optimal. Dell has upgraded this camera, though, to an infrared version that can unlock the laptop via facial recognition.

Other tweaks include use of a new thermal material to shield users from heat generated by the laptop, which worked as advertised during our test.

Read our full review.

Best Hybrid Laptop



A clever two-in-one design merges the keyboard as part of a leather folio for users to switch between the laptop and tablet modes. PHOTO: HP



HP Spectre Folio

From $2,299

Hybrid laptops have settled into two general designs in recent years. They have either a detachable keyboard or a 360-degree hinge to let them transform into a laptop or a tablet.

HP's Spectre Folio, though, changes this up with a clever two-in-one design that seems inspired by foldable tablet covers. The entire computer is integrated into a non-removable leather folio that looks luxurious and feels more intimate than the usual cold metallic build.

Its fan-less processor is not as fast as the average laptop chip, but is snappy enough for normal use.

More importantly, its low power draw means it will get you through a typical workday on a single charge.

Best Gaming Laptop



A better build quality and unibody aluminium chassis made the Razer Blade 15 stand out from the rest of the competition. PHOTO: RAZER



Razer Blade 15 (2018)

From $2,499

The near-bezel-less trend spread to gaming laptops this year, with PC-makers launching slim gaming notebooks with narrow borders.

While there was no lack of contenders from the likes of Aftershock, Gigabyte and MSI, the standout was the Razer Blade 15.

While its gaming features and performance are comparable to those of its competitors, the Razer Blade has a better build quality. Its unibody aluminium chassis feels well-built compared with the sometimes-creaky feel of its rivals.

It also earned bonus points for being quieter than many other laptops while running a game at full tilt.

Read our full review.

Best Fixed-Lens Camera



The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI has an articulating touchscreen display and a built in electronic viewfinder packed with a versatile 24-200mm lens. PHOTO: SONY



Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI

$1,649

The fixed-lens camera market is not as big as it used to be. But we still saw some really great fixed-lens cameras being introduced this year.

For example, there is the Fujifilm XF10 with an APS-C image sensor, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS with a whopping 40x optical zoom lens, and the excellent rangefinder-like Panasonic Lumix LX100 II. But in terms of overall performance and features, it is the Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI that ticks all the boxes.

The 20.1-megapixel shooter has an articulating touchscreen display - good for selfies - and a built-in electronic viewfinder.

Its 24-200mm lens is really versatile, while its fast autofocusing speed and excellent image quality more than make up for its hefty price tag.

Read our full review.

Best Interchangeable-Lens Camera



The Sony a7 III offers features such as dual memory card slots and superb image quality at an affordable price. PHOTO: SONY



Sony a7 III

$2,899, body only

This is the year of the full-frame mirrorless camera, with Nikon and Canon finally unveiling their first mirrorless models with the Z7 and EOS R respectively.

Fujifilm also upped the ante with a medium-format rangefinder-like mirrorless camera in the GFX 50R. But at $6,999, it is not for everyone.

While the Z7 and EOS R are superb full-frame mirrorless cameras in their own right, especially for a first attempt, Sony continues to dominate in this arena.

And with its "basic" a7 III, it has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera that offers great features such as dual memory card slots, excellent operation speeds and superb image quality at an affordable price.

It is the best value-for-money full-frame mirrorless camera and thus won us over.

Read our full review.

Best Fitness Tracker



The Fitbit Charge 3 offers interchangeable bands and a better battery life, giving it an edge over other fitness trackers. PHOTO: FITBIT



Fitbit Charge 3

From $238

Among the fitness trackers launched this year, the Garmin vivosmart 4 and Fitbit Charge 3 stood out as the best ones.

While lacking integrated GPS, both are excellent fitness trackers with the ability to automatically track walks, runs and swims.

Both also track steps and sleep data accurately. It was a tough picking a winner from the two.

But in the end, the Charge 3's slightly better battery life and ability to change bands swayed our decision.

Read our full review.

Best Smartwatch



The Apple Watch Series 4 boasts a sleek design, useful health features and overall superb performance. PHOTO: APPLE



Apple Watch Series 4

From $599

This year, luxury brands such as Hublot and Montblanc have taken notice of the smartwatch genre and came up with their own smartwatches.

The Montblanc Summit 2 looks like a classic timepiece, but comes with a built-in heart rate monitor and improved waterproofing.

Samsung and Huawei delivered better smartwatches with the Galaxy Watch and Watch GT respectively, both of which offer great features at affordable prices.

But none can match the Apple Watch Series 4 in terms of usability and exquisiteness.

It is still the best smartwatch right now, with its sleek design, useful health features such as fall detection, and overall superb performance.

Read our full review.

Best Smart TV



The LG C8P Oled TV houses the same Oled panel and processor as other higher-end offerings from LG, providing similar performance for a steal. PHOTO: LG



LG C8P Oled TV

From $4,699

Oled television sets remain far from affordable for most consumers despite signs this year that prices are inching downwards.

But one can enjoy a similar picture quality without splurging on top models. Take our favourite TV set of the year, the LG C8P Oled TV. It has the same Oled panel as higher-end models from LG.

More importantly, it uses the same processor - an upgraded and improved version over last year's chip. Not only does it improve colour accuracy and picture quality, but the new chip also ensures that the TV interface feels fast and responsive.

Its design may not be as extravagant as LG's top W8 Oled TV, but the C8P's price is more palatable. In short, it is a steal.

Read our full review.

Best Router



The TP-Link Deco M9 Plus houses a built-in smart home hub that can control compatible smart home gadgets. PHOTO: TP-LINK



TP-Link Deco M9 Plus

$369 for set of two

The first 802.11ax routers debuted near the end of the year. Also known as Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax is the newest Wi-Fi standard, though compatible devices are not available till next year.

Because of this lack of support, we have omitted these cutting-edge 802.11ax models.

Instead, our pick for best router, the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus, uses the prevailing 802.11c standard.

It is a mesh router that uses multiple nodes to improve your home's Wi-Fi. It also has a built-in smart home hub that can control compatible smart gadgets such as smart bulbs and smart lights.

While this concept is similar to last year's Samsung Connect Home mesh router, the Deco M9 Plus offers better wireless performance.

It also includes Trend Micro's software for parental controls and security.

Read our full review.

Best Game



God of War offers epic fights with fluid combat mechanics in a tightly paced narrative. PHOTO: SANTA MONICA STUDIO



God Of War

From $50.90

The battle royale craze that blew up gaming last year is still in full swing this year. Leading the pack is Fortnite, which made more than US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) in revenue in less than a year.

But our pick for this year's best game has no multi-player mode.

Instead, Sony Santa Monica's God Of War - with its Norse mythology trappings and epic fights - is a father-son road trip that reminded us that single-player games can be fun and engrossing, and without the toxicity and abuse found in online games.

Running a close second was Red Dead Redemption 2, with its meticulously crafted open world and excellent story.

What tipped the balance for God Of War are a tightly paced narrative and fluid combat mechanics that are more enjoyable than the clunky controls in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Read our full review.

Most Innovative Product



The Creative Super X-Fi Amp is the first product to feature Creative's Super X-Fi headphone holography technology. PHOTO: CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY



Creative Super X-Fi Amp

$219

There is nothing more innovative than a little USB-C dongle that is able to recreate surround sound with a realistic sense of depth, space and details with any regular headphones. The Creative Super X-Fi Amp is this dongle.

It is the first product to feature Creative's Super X-Fi headphone holography technology, which is the result of 20 years and more than $137 million of research and development.

In our tests, we were blown away by its realistic surround sound, regardless of the devices we plugged the amp into. Thus, it easily wins this category.

Read our full review.