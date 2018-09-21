Aztech launches Kyla range of smart home devices

SINGAPORE - Aztech Technologies has entered the smart home space with the introduction of its Kyla range of smart home automation products.

The local conglomerate, which also makes networking products and home appliances, has launched 16 smart home devices including light switches and motion sensors.

These devices support either Wi-Fi or Zigbee wireless standards. The Wi-Fi-compatible devices, such as a smart plug or a home security camera, should work with most home routers. But Zigbee-based devices have to be connected to a Kyla smart Zigbee hub.

Users can configure and control the Kyla devices using their Apple and Android mobile devices through the Aztech Kyla mobile app. Users can create multiple actions involving multiple Kyla devices, called a scene, using the app.

For instance, a scene to make the living room more suitable for watching movies could have the Kyla smart curtain system lower the curtains and have the Kyla light switches turn off the lights.

Mr Ivan Mun, Aztech vice-president of business development, says those with a smart home speaker, such as Google Home or Amazon Echo, can issue voice commands to control a number of Kyla devices.

At launch, the Kyla products is available exclusively at local electronics retailer Challenger and Challenger's Hachi.tech website. Prices start at $35 for a smart Wi-Fi plug, going up to $1,025 for a smart door lock.