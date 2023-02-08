Automated training system to help SGH nurses master IV drip treatment

SINGAPORE - Trainee nurses at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) will soon use a new automated platform that takes the guesswork out of administering intravenous (IV) drips during training.

The system – comprising a sensor-equipped glove, a digital patient in the form of an avatar and a 3D-printed hand with human-like texture – will evaluate how well nurses can insert a needle and converse with patients.

Dubbed IV Nimble (Nursing Innovation in Mobility-based Learning), the programme takes training to administer IV drips closer to reality and helps trainees learn flexibly with the help of bots. The platform will be fully rolled out for training by the end of 2023.

IV tubes – or cannulas – are inserted into the vein to deliver medication or fluids to patients. Project lead and senior nurse manager Andrea Choh, 40, told the media on Wednesday at SGH that inserting the cannula into a patient’s veins can be stressful for patients and nurses.

She recalled her first time administering an IV drip, when she failed to poke a needle into a patient who had thin veins and had to seek help from a senior nurse.

She said: “If circumstances are not ideal, the procedure may cause the patient pain, bruising or other complications, like inflammation. Cannulation is a common procedure that may take new nurses much training to master.”

She added: “Through IV Nimble, we hope more nurses will feel more confident and better equipped with the skills to do so after training.”

The new system is a step forward technologically from earlier props used in cannulation training. Previously, an instructor will guide nurse trainees to insert a needle into a dummy arm, but it was tough to tell if a trainee precisely hit or missed the vein, as they are only able to judge from the surface, said Ms Choh.