X-mini goes big on earbuds with new Liberty true wireless earpods

SINGAPORE - Home-grown audio firm X-mini is adding eight new earphones to its growing stable of audio products next month.

Known for its award-winning portable speakers, X-mini is on the comeback trail after a series of missteps leading to the closure of its China factory in 2015.

As part of its revamped business model, X-mini is now focusing on e-commerce, with four of its eight new earphones available only from online retailers.

Leading the charge is X-mini's first true wireless earpods, the Liberty Xoundpods. These small splash-resistant earpods can work independently or as a pair. Each earpod comes with its own microphone so you can answer calls using either earpod. It automatically connects to your previously-paired device via Bluetooth when removed from its charging case.

X-mini says the earpods offer up to 3.5 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. Priced at $69.90, the Liberty will be available exclusively from major online retailers, including Qoo10, Lazada and Shopee.

X-mini's other seven new earphones range from the entry-level to more powerful models. Available only from online retailers, the X-mini Nova ($17.90) and Nova+ ($29.90) are targeted at everyday music users - they are basic in-ear headphones with built-in microphones.

The Xyrius Xoundbuds ($39.90) is designed to be more durable with an aluminium chassis. They are capable of playing high-resolution audio files at full quality or Hi-Res Audio certified. It is also an online exclusive.

The X-mini Ray ($52.90) and Ray+ ($79.90) models are for fitness lovers who listen to music while exercising. They are resistant to sweat and water (IPX4 for Ray and IPX5 for Ray+). The Ray offers up to 4 hours of continuous playtime while the Ray+ doubles this to 8 hours.

Music lovers can check out the Xtlas ($79.90) and Xtlas+ ($129.90) earphones. The Xtlas comes with dual drivers, while the Xtlas+ has a hybrid triple-driver setup for a richer sound. They are both Hi-Res Audio certified.