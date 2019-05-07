Tech review: Muzen OTR Metal Bluetooth speaker is a throwback to 1960s

There are many Bluetooth speakers in the market. But none is perhaps as unique as the Muzen OTR Metal.

The design of the OTR - which stands for "On The Road" - Metal is an ode to the 1960s. It is shaped like an old radio set and has a big physical knob surrounded by a circular FM frequency band scale, that lets youmanually tune to your favourite radio station.

To further accentuate its "retro-ness", it is coated with acrylic stoving enamel - a type of paint used for automobile finishes in the 1960s. It comes in black, green, pink and red (version tested).

It is slightly bigger than a travel power adaptor, which means iteasily fits in most bags. But its high-density metal alloy body makes it a tad heavy at 440g.

There are two small dials below the radio knob. One to adjustvolumeand the other to select modes like Power off, Bluetooth, Auxiliary and FM. There is an indicator light beside the two dials.

Pairing the OTR Metal with a smartphone is a breeze. Turn the dial to Bluetooth modeand a "didi" sound will ring. Tap on OTR Metal option in your smartphone's Bluetooth settings and wait for the indicator light to turn white. And you are ready to rock and roll.

Inside the OTR Metal is a 40mm neodymium driver. While it only puts out up to five watts in Bluetooth mode, I am surprised by both its audio quality and output.

FOR • Retro design • Affordable • Decent audio output AGAINST • A tad heavy • No battery indicator SPECS PRICE: $139 DRIVER: 40mm neodymium CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth WEIGHT: 440g (body with battery and memory card) RATING FEATURES: 3/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 3.5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 3.5/5

There is decent bass and a room-filling sound. When I crank up the volume to maximum, vocals remain crisp without breaking up. In fact, it can go so loud that your neighbours might come knocking your door.

Using the FM radio mode is a walk down memory lane. When using the knob to tune to a radio station, I'm always wondering if I got the right station without a "digital reading".

For example, I was trying to get the UFM100.3 station, but the needle seems to be on FM 101 even though the indicator light is green - meaning the signal is strong. It was only until the station jingle started playing that I knew I was on the right station.

Audio output is less powerful in the FM radio mode (two watts). And you will hear the usual static noise of radio.

The bigger issue is the lack of a battery indicator. Thus, I do not know when is a good time to charge the OTR Metal.

On paper, playing at maximum volume, it can last 4 hours in Bluetooth mode on a full charge. I found it to be close to advertised during the review.

At $139, the Muzen OTR Metal is quite affordable. Of course, if you compare it to those "no-brand" Bluetooth speakers sold at Sim Lim Square, its pricecan be considered to be on the high side.

Furthermore, it comes with unique accessories like a carrying case, a leather travel case complete with a strap, two sticker sets and even a poster.