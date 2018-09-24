Creative launches highly-anticipated Super X-Fi Amp

SINGAPORE - Local audio firm Creative has launched its highly-anticipated Super X-Fi Amp - an audio amplifier USB-C dongle that is said to recreate realistic surround sound with any pair of headphones.

Priced at $219, the Super X-Fi Amp will be available at www.sfxi.com starting today at 6.34pm. Singapore will be the first country to starting selling the Amp with worldwide delivery expected to commence this Nov.

To add the icing to the cake, those who order the Super X-Fi Amp during this initial launch period will receive a pair of Creative Aurvana Special Edition Super X-Fi Certifed headphone (worth $99) for free. This offer is for a limited time only and while stocks last.

The Amp dongle is the first product of Creative's revolutionary Super X-Fi audio holography technology. This is the device that caused Creative's shares to rise 600 per cent back in March amidst the buzz over it.

But the Amp can only work with Android smartphones, Windows PCs, Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation 4. So, iOS users are left out.

However, Creative will be launching a Super X-Fi Air in the next quarter for iOS users or anyone who prefer wireless headphones. The Air is a pair of Bluetooth headphones that has built-in Super X-Fi technology. Visit www.sfxi.com/air for more details.

Find out more about the Super X-Fi's roadmap as we speak to Creative founder Mr Sim Wong Hoo in this Wednesday issue of ST Tech.