Asus ROG Ally review: Immense power, glitchy package

SINGAPORE - When games work smoothly, Asus’ first handheld gaming PC is a gamer’s dream come true.

It is jaw-dropping to see games that you typically find on a high-end console run on a device of this size, with detailed graphics and all the luxuries that gamers have had to sacrifice when playing on the go.

But extremely long loading times, frame rate dips and unoptimised games reminded me that the Asus ROG Ally is essentially a miniature PC outdoing itself to play intensive video games.

More often than not, it bites more than it can chew.

I spent almost a week with the Ally, which will launch in limited markets in June for US$700 (S$932). Its price and release date in Singapore will be announced in June, but it is expected to cost around $1,000.

It is the Taiwanese manufacturer’s answer to the Steam Deck launched by American game distribution firm Valve Corporation in 2022. Prices of the gadget start at around $900.

The Ally, running on Windows 11, literally slaps the standard Windows interface on a 7-inch display. I found myself squinting as I stretched my thumbs across the screen to log in to my Windows account and access my Wi-Fi during the setup.

As a pocket PC, the Ally is able to access any app that will run on your computer - from web browsers, the Steam gaming platform and the preloaded Xbox Game Pass. Those with big thumbs will find it a pain to push the tiny icons as few apps are optimised for the small touchscreen.