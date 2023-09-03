AskST: How to prolong your phone’s battery lifespan

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at the science behind charging and maintaining lithium-ion batteries in mobile devices.

How might a battery be damaged by charging?

Mobile phones’ lithium-ion batteries can deteriorate quicker if they are fast-charged when the power is running low.

Dr Chiam Sing Yang, deputy executive director of A*Star’s Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, said a sudden influx of electrical current will mean that some lithium ions are left unused within the battery while those on the surface of the container are charged. Over time, this can cause the ions within to lose their charge, deteriorating the battery’s performance.

“It’s like trying to fill seats in a cinema,” said Dr Chiam. “If everyone rushes in suddenly, the seats won’t be filled up optimally.”

Batteries can also be damaged by charging for a long time as they hold higher voltage when filled to the brim, exerting stress on the battery, he added.

“The latest products today generally have battery management software, but, if there is a choice, it’s still better to avoid charging overnight,” said Dr Chiam.

How long should a mobile phone battery typically last?

Modern mobile phone batteries should be able to be charged at least 500 times before they fade and fall below 80 per cent of their original capacity, said Associate Professor Xu Yan from the Nanyang Technological University School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

This will depend on the brand and quality of the batteries, and whether software is used to help boost the battery’s performance, he added.

According to Apple, a typical iPhone battery is designed to retain up to 80 per cent of its original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles, which is when all of a battery’s capacity is discharged.

Oppo said that its phones can keep 80 per cent of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

Users can check the overall battery capacity of their device in the settings menu of the iPhone and Android devices, including Samsung and Oppo phones.