askST: How do I know if a new app like Bondee is safe to use?

SINGAPORE - Viral Singapore-based social networking app Bondee was hit with allegations in late January that its users’ credit card information had been leaked, leading to concerns about whether the app is safe to use.

The disquiet soon settled down when many netizens determined that the evidence of data mishandling circulating online was unreliable. Bondee, which allows players to interact in a virtual space with a customised avatar, also clarified that it does not currently collect financial details.

Downloads of the app have continued to surge, crossing five million on the Google Play Store.

The Straits Times speaks to cyber-security experts on some safe practices for consumers when installing new apps.

Is Bondee safe to use after all?

Cyber-security professionals interviewed said that Bondee appears to be safe.

The co-founder of local cyber-security firm Privacy Ninja, Mr Andy Prakash, said a good sign of a reliable developer is one that has a professional website with frequently updated information and a privacy policy.

Bondee does not appear to ask for permissions that are beyond its scope, he said, adding that consumers should watch out for apps that ask for credit card details when there is nothing to spend on.

Mr Prakash said: “By this standard, Bondee passes this preliminary test.”

Screenshots of unauthorised bank transactions that were said to have occurred after downloading the Bondee app made the rounds on social media, but soon faded as users questioned the legitimacy of the evidence.

A Google spokesman said in reply to ST that when a user pays for an app through Google Play, their payment information is securely stored in their Google account and is not shared with app developers.

Field cyber-security officer Ian Lim from cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks said it is unlikely for an app to gain access to a user’s bank account if it has access to only the camera and media folder. But bank accounts can be left vulnerable if users have financial information stored in images on their photo albums, he added.

Bondee developer Metadream said in its privacy statement that it collects only content generated on the app, including text and footage uploaded to the platform.

Metadream is a Singapore-based company that purchased the rights to a similar social networking app in China in 2022 called Zheli, which is being developed by Metadream separately from Bondee.