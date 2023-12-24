Artists use tech weapons against AI copycats

NEW YORK — Artists under siege by artificial intelligence (AI) that studies their work, then replicates their styles, have teamed with university researchers to stymie such copycat activity.

American illustrator Paloma McClain went into defence mode after learning that several AI models had been “trained” using her art, with no credit or compensation sent her way.

“It bothered me,” Ms McClain told AFP.

“I believe truly meaningful technological advancement is done ethically and elevates all people instead of functioning at the expense of others.”

The artist turned to a free software — Glaze, which was created by researchers at the University of Chicago, to protect her artwork.

The software essentially out thinks AI models when it comes to how they train, tweaking pixels in ways indiscernible by human viewers but which make a digitised piece of art appear dramatically different to AI.

“We’re basically providing technical tools to help protect human creators against invasive and abusive AI models,” said professor of computer science Ben Zhao of the Glaze team.

Created in just four months, Glaze spun off technology used to disrupt facial recognition systems.

“We were working at super-fast speed because we knew the problem was serious,” Prof Zhao said of rushing to defend artists from software imitators.

“A lot of people were in pain.”

Generative AI giants have agreements to use data for training in some cases, but the majority of digital images, audio, and text used to shape the way AI thinks has been scraped from the internet without explicit consent.

Since its release in March 2023, Glaze has been downloaded more than 1.6 million times, according to Prof Zhao.

His team is working on a Glaze enhancement called Nightshade that notches up defences by confusing AI. For example, an image of a dog would be interpreted as a cat.

“I believe Nightshade will have a noticeable effect if enough artists use it and put enough poisoned images into the wild,” Ms McClain said, referring to the internet.

“According to Nightshade’s research, it wouldn’t take as many poisoned images as one might think.”