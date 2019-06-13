Artists create Zuckerberg 'deepfake' video

CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - A "deepfake" created by artists Bill Posters and Daniel Howe showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is gaining attention online.

The video takes a news clip originally aired in 2017, where Mr Zuckerberg spoke about Russian interference on the 2016 election, and overlays it with custom audio.

The artists therefore designed what he says, but with new technologies, the videos - known as deepfakes - look realistic.

The video has racked up nearly 60,000 views on Instagram, where it was uploaded on June 7. Some see it as a way to "test" Facebook's new fake video policies.

The manipulated video includes news graphics with the CBS logo.

Facebook has told the Washington Post that the manipulated video will remain on its Instagram site even though it may be fact-checked as "false".