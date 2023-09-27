Industry leaders spotlight the need to ask the right questions to harness technology for real-world impact

In today’s turbulent world, the ability to ask the right questions has become indispensable.

Wielding the right questions, we can unlock new insights and spur action, cutting through the uncertainty created by geopolitics, technological disruption, climate change and other complexities.

As a leading technology services firm in Asia Pacific, NCS has embraced this new approach with the purpose of going back to the fundamentals of what really matters to communities and businesses. It convened some of the industry’s brightest minds at the inaugural NCS Impact event, held on Sept 7, 2023, at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, to share insights and discuss ways to not just navigate the turbulence, but to rise above it. This strategy isn’t just theoretical – it’s being put to the test in real-world applications.

Charting a collective future

Mr Ng Kuo Pin, chief executive officer of NCS, acknowledges the complexities of today’s landscape, a central theme of discussions at the NCS Impact event. He says: “Today’s world is not an easy one to navigate. Businesses and governments face complexities on many fronts, such as geopolitical tensions, technology inflexion and changing expectations of work.

“To address these challenges and rise above the turbulence, there’s a need to ask the right questions, starting with what matters most to us as communities and how we can make tomorrow safer, empowered and collaborative.”

“None of us have all the answers. We believe collaboration is the way everyone can harness technology more confidently to achieve the outcomes we want,” he adds.

Focusing on issues that matter