'Are you trying to fool people?': Thousands queueing for Huawei promotion told $54 phones out of stock

SINGAPORE - Thousands of people responding to Huawei's $54 smartphone National Day promotion turned up at 27 stores across Singapore on Friday (July 26), only to be told that the phones were out of stock.

The police had to be called in to manage the increasingly agitated crowds of disappointed customers at various locations.

The promotion, which slashed the price of the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 from $198 to $54 for Singaporeans and permanent residents above the age of 50, started on Friday and is running till Sunday.

Huawei had previously said in a statement that the offer was meant to "celebrate the generation that made great contributions to the nation's development, and is but a timely gesture of appreciation leading up to the country's 54th National Day".

The stores included the manufacturer's own outlets as well as other electronics retailers.

Mr Loh Yew Meng, 58, went to the Huawei concept store at Block 201B Tampines Street 21 at about 8.30am to find a long queue and a sign telling customers that the promotional phones had been sold out.

This confused him, as the store opens only at 11am. He then tried his luck at another concept store at Block 503 Tampines Central 1, but was also told the phones were out of stock. There was an even longer queue of about 50 people there just after 9am. The people began pushing into the store demanding answers.

Mr Loh, who is unemployed, said he called the police as he thought the crowd, the majority of whom were elderly, was getting unruly.

He added: "I was quite upset about the situation. How can it be that you are telling the public there is no stock before the store opens or the promotion starts? Are you trying to fool people and make use of the nation's 54th anniversary?"

Mr Jayden Lee, 27, went to the Huawei store in Jurong Point at 8.30am to buy the Y6 for his parents and he found himself at the back of a long queue that he estimated grew to over 1,000.

He waited in line till 10am, when he and the others queueing were told that the phones were out of stock.

Mr Lee said those at the front of the queue who managed to push into the store had their contact details taken down and were told that they would be notified at a later date if more sets became available. As far as he could tell, no one managed to get hold of a set.

When he left, the bulk of the crowd had moved to the Challenger outlet nearby, which opens at 11am.

"There were a lot of people who got quite worked up and the police were called in to calm them down. The police told everyone to direct questions or complaints to Huawei," said Mr Lee, who is unemployed.

"The sales staff told me that there were only 28 sets available. It's simple mathematics. If you multiply that by 27 stores and compare it with the number of Merdeka Generation people in Singapore, it's not enough."

Courts Singapore chief executive officer Ben Tan wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that customers started queueing from 10pm on Thursday night at its flagship store in Tampines.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Huawei apologised for disappointing customers and expressed regret for the "insufficient supply for the masses".

It added that it experienced an "unprecedented surge of demand for the handset". It also pointed customers to another promotional offer - for its flagship Huawei Mate 20 - that will start on Saturday at all Challenger stores. The Mate 20 will be available at $568, down from its original price of $998.