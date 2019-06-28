Apple's second Singapore store to open at Jewel Changi Airport on July 13

SINGAPORE - Apple will be opening its second store in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport, according to the Cupertino tech giant.

The Jewel store will open its doors on July 13 at 10am.

In March, The Straits Times reported that Jewel Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands are the two locations where Apple is planning to set up its new stores.

No other information, such the size of the store, was provided. But visitors can expect the usual offerings of an Apple Store from the new outlet, such as iPhones to technical advice and hands-on sessions about coding and apps.

However, Apple said that some brand new programming will be developed exclusively for visitors to the new Jewel store, such as The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk.

This photo walk is said to be around 500m and will allow attendees to explore Jewel's attractions, such as its modern architecture, indoor gardens and its 40m waterfall. Attendees will learn how take photos or videos of these attractions using an iPhone or iPad.

Apple opened its first store here at Knightsbridge mall in Orchard Road in May 2017. At the time, it was also the first Apple store in South-east Asia. Last year, Apple opened its first store in Bangkok, Thailand - its second store in South-east Asia.

Apple has declined further comment.