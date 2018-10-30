Apple unveils new Mac mini and MacBook Air, both available from Nov 7

NEW YORK CITY - Apple finally updated its entry-level desktop computer Mac mini - the first since 2014, unveiling the new device at an event in New York City on Tuesday (Oct 30).

For a start, the computer has been given a space-grey finish on the outside with a body made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium. On the inside, the Mac mini has up to six-core processors, with system memory of up to 64GB and internal flash storage of a maximum of 2TB.

The new Mac mini comes with plenty of connectivity options, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports and an HDMI port.

The updated Mac mini will be available from Nov 7 with prices starting from S$1,179.

Apple finally redesigned the MacBook Air as well, with a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID, new keyboard with a butterfly switch mechanism and eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Despite the new improvements, the updated MacBook Air is 17 per cent smaller in volume than its predecessors and weighs only 1.2kg as well as measuring only 1.5cm at its thickest point.

The unibody of the new MacBook Air is also made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium. It will be available from Nov 7 with prices starting at S$1,789.