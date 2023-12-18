Apple to halt US sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 smartwatches on patent dispute

CUPERTINO - Apple said on Dec 18 it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.

The move comes after an order in October from the US International Trade Commission (ITC) that could bar Apple from importing its Apple Watches after finding the devices violate medical technology company Masimo’s patent rights.

A Presidential review period is in progress on the feature and while the review period will not end until Dec 25, Apple is preemptively taking steps to comply should the ruling stand, the company said.

The company said it would pause sales of the Watches from its website starting Dec 21, and from Apple retail locations after Dec 24. REUTERS

