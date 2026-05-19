Apple readies AI writing help, app shortcuts and wallpapers for iOS 27

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Apple will introduce the new operating systems at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, ahead of the software’s release to the public in September.

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple is preparing a wave of artificial intelligence features for its next iPhone and iPad operating systems, including a grammar checker and new shortcut options, part of an effort to narrow the gap with capabilities available on rival devices.

The features are planned for iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The additions include new AI-powered writing tools, the ability to create systemwide shortcuts using natural language and custom wallpaper generation, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans have not been announced.

Apple will introduce the new operating systems at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, ahead of the software’s release to the public in September.

The iPhone maker is racing to catch up with hardware rivals Samsung Electronics and Alphabet’s Google, which have moved ahead of Apple in consumer AI features.

Last week, Google unveiled the Android 17 operating system and Gemini Intelligence, adding features such as the ability to create home screen widgets with AI.

There is also a new Rambler dictation mode that filters out filler words, as well as tools capable of handling tasks like syncing grocery lists from a notes app with a food delivery app.

Apple’s upcoming AI capabilities include a new Siri mode for analysing visual data through the camera app, as well as multiple editing tools for the Photos app, Bloomberg has reported.

The features are launching alongside an overhauled Siri assistant that includes a redesigned interface and deeper app control capabilities.

A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

As part of the expanded AI-powered writing tools, the company is planning a grammar checker that works similarly to Grammarly’s software.

The system appears in a translucent menu that slides up from the bottom of the screen and displays original text alongside suggested revisions.

Users can accept individual suggestions, approve all changes or ignore them altogether.

There are also controls to pause grammar checking and navigate between flagged sections of text.

The feature builds on the Writing Tools suite introduced in 2024, which includes proofreading and text summarisation capabilities.

Apple is also working to make the AI writing features more prominent throughout iOS and iPadOS.

The company is testing a new Write With Siri toggle at the top of the keyboard, as well as a Help Me Write option that appears when users activate Siri while working in a text field.

The iPhone maker is additionally preparing an upgraded version of Shortcuts, its app for creating time-savers, such as for sharing calendar availability or summarising a PDF, or automations like opening the garage door and turning on lights when arriving home.

The version now in testing lets users create shortcuts simply by describing what they want them to do.

Currently, users need to manually build shortcuts within the app or download them from Apple’s gallery.

In the updated app, users are presented with a prompt asking, “What do you want your shortcut to do?” along with a text field to describe the request.

The system then automatically builds and installs the shortcut on the device.

Apple has been developing parts of the upgraded Shortcuts experience for some time, with Bloomberg News reporting on the initiative ahead of the developer conference in 2025 .

Lastly, Apple is preparing a feature that lets users generate wallpapers – the background images on a device’s screen – with AI.

The wallpaper picker includes a new option powered by the Image Playground app for creating custom lock screen and home screen backgrounds.

Google and Samsung have long offered generative AI wallpaper creation features. BLOOMBERG