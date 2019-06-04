Apple is discontinuing iTunes after 18 years

SAN JOSE - Apple announced it will be discontinuing its iTunes app in its new macOS 10.15 Catalina, during the keynote address at its annual developer conference WWDC.

The 18-year-old iTunes app will be broken up into three apps - Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts - instead, when the new operating system for Apple computers becomes available this fall, or around September.

Launched in 2001, the iTunes app has been credited for ushering in a new era of paid music downloads at a time when illegal music downloads and sharing were rampant.

However, times have changed. More consumers preferred to stream music rather than downloading music into their devices.

Mr Bryan Ma, market research firm IDC's vice president of client devices research, said that streaming has the advantages of being able to access a vast catalogue of music without having to make individual purchases.

Being cloud-based means a user doesn't have to physically move the music from one device to the next, Mr Ma explained.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (Riaa) 2018 year-end report, streaming represented 75 per cent of the US music industry's revenue last year. By comparison, digital downloads of music only contributed 11 per cent.

The new Apple Music app will keep some of iTunes' key features, such as music purchases and syncing of iOS devices.

At the same time, Apple also announced its next generation mobile operating system (OS) iOS 13. New features of iOS 13 includes the highly-anticipated Dark Mode, which makes the user-interface into a more eye-friendly black background with white text.

With iOS 13, the Location option now allows you to give permission only once as well as prevents Bluetooth and Wi-Fi tracking. Plus, Apple is offering Apple Sign-In, which is supposed to be more secure than Google or Facebook Sign-in, and offers a pseudo-email that forwards to emails to your real email account.

There are also performance upgrades in iOS 13, such as 30 per cent Face ID unlock, twice faster app launch, 50 per cent less app size when compared to the current iOS 12.

Apple has been one of the few tech companies that support its old smartphones with the latest mobile OS. However, iOS 13 has to pull the plug on the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, which are six year olds - an eternity by tech standard.

One of the highlights of the keynote address is the announcement of iPadOS for iPads, which will be separate from the iOS for iPhones. The new features of iPadOS include multi-windows capability for better multi-tasking, Column view for file previews and quick actions as well as USB thumb drive and SD Card support via the Files app.

The new watchOS 6, for Apple Watch, will have its own App Store, so users can directly download apps without using the companion app on their iPhones. In addition, the new watchOS supports more watch faces as well as adding hourly haptic chime. For ladies, there will be period tracking support.

There are also more native Apple apps on watchOS with Audiobooks for users to listen to audio bools, Voice Memo to record lectures and Calculator to do that calculations quickly.