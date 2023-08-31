Antivirus software incorporated into Singtel two-year contract plans by default

SINGAPORE - Singtel will bolt on antivirus software that scans smartphones for risky apps and viruses in a suite of refreshed postpaid mobile plans amid concerns of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Users will be provided an account to cybersecurity firm McAfee’s app, which has to be set up to alert users to bugs and other safety issues via an app to protect phones from system vulnerabilities and unsecured Wi-Fi networks.

The antivirus-equipped plans start at $62 a month for a 5G plan with 30GB of data, and go up to $288 for a three-line family bundle, along with a pick of the latest smartphones, Singtel announced on Thursday.

The telco said that the inclusion of McAfee mobile security aims to protect customers from increasingly sophisticated online threats like malware and scams.

The service is usually sold separately for Singtel customers for $4.95 a month for two devices, but is now incorporated into its postpaid contracts.

Singtel’s antivirus-equipped mobile plans make it the first of Singtel, M1 and StarHub to bundle antivirus software with mobile phone plans by default.

Users of other telcos can opt for similar antivirus software through paid add-ons, such as StarHub’s $5-per-month CyberProtect antivirus service, which weeds out cyber threats by blocking blacklisted sites from being accessed by connected devices.

M1 had offered users with Android devices additional mobile security to scan for viruses and block malicious sites for $1.51 a month, but it is understood that this service is no longer available.

There have been increasing concerns over mobile applications, especially those that are installed from unofficial portals, that could expose devices to hackers.

Fraudsters have tricked victims into installing malware-laden apps that can grant control over a device, from sources outside of official app platforms like the Google Play Store. These cases account for some of at least 113 Android device users who lost more than $445,000 in total between March and April after their banking credentials were stolen in scams, said the police in April.

In August, OCBC Bank implemented a security feature that prevents users from logging into its OCBC Digital app on their phone if it detects apps downloaded from unofficial portals.

Singtel’s plans that come with McAfee mark the latest security options that telcos have rolled out to combat such cyber threats.