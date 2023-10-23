Android users to be able to log into second account on WhatsApp

Users of mobile phones utilising the Android operating system will soon be able to switch between two WhatsApp accounts on the same device.

On Oct 19, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature that will make it easier for users to manage two accounts without having to log out each time or to rely on app cloning, which allows users to use multiple accounts by creating duplicate social media apps. Meta is the umbrella organisation that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

They can also leave home without dealing with the hassle of carrying two phones.

To add a second account, users will need to go into their WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to their name and click “Add account”, according to WhatsApp’s website.

Users will still need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM to set up a second account.

WhatsApp cautioned users to use its official app and to avoid downloading imitations or fake versions as a way of adding more accounts to their phone.

WhatsApp did not elaborate on when the feature would be available in Singapore, and checks by The Straits Times found that the feature has yet to be rolled out here.

Also, the app did not say if the same feature will be available for Apple and PC users.

According to Statista, a German data gathering and visualisation platform, WhatsApp is the world’s most popular mobile messenger app, with about 2 billion monthly active users.

The latest feature joins a number of new abilities introduced by WhatsApp in recent years, which includes allowing the same account to be accessed on up to four devices.