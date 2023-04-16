Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users in US: Downdetector

Users also reported issues accessing Amazon’s mobile app. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

WASHINGTON - Amazon.com’s voice assistant Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States on Sunday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 9,000 users reported issues with Alexa. Users also reported issues accessing Amazon’s mobile app.

Amazon did not immediately respond to questions on reasons for the outage and estimated timeline for resolution.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Netflix back up after brief outage in US: Downdetector
Spotify back up after brief outage: Downdetector

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top