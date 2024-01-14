AI takes shape: 10 ways it is used in tech at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS - Artificial intelligence (AI) can play with your dog, understand why your baby’s crying, and keep you company while you are in the toilet – think of any scenario and there will probably be AI involved.

AI dominated the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, giving audiences a glimpse at how smart tech will increasingly influence our daily lives in the years ahead following the boom in AI development in 2023.

The Straits Times walked the show floor of the world’s largest consumer tech convention to highlight 10 interesting – and quirky – AI use cases.

Translate your baby’s cries