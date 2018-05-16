After Dark Photo Challenge Week 5: Gardens by the Bay

The Straits Times Samsung Galaxy S9 After Dark Photo Challenge has reached its half-way mark with the end of week 4.

Week 4's location of Clarke Quay is not an easy place to photograph. While its night scene is always full of colour and life, the area lacks diversity for photography. So it is always a challenge to photograph the area in creative ways.

And so, it is another a big thank you to all who have submitted their entries this week.

Out of the numerous entries, there has to be a winner. And we are pleased to announce that for the Clarke Quay challenge, Adeline He is the winner.



The winning photo of Week 4 challenge illustrates the colour and vibrancy of Clarke Quay's vivid night life. PHOTO: ADELINE HE



It is a scene that has been seen many times with many photographs taken at the same place. But this photo is unique, as it illustrates both the colour and vibrancy of Clarke Quay. She has made an 8sec long exposure to capture the long light trails and motion of passers-by.

Don't be discouraged if you missed out this week. There are still five more weeks of the challenge to go, which means there are still five Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB) worth $1,348 to be won. Furthermore, each week's challenge is unique. If your photos are good enough, you can win the Samsung Galaxy S9+ again even if you have won it previously.

So, for this week's challenge, the location will be the Gardens by the Bay. Whether it is the iconic Super Trees or the awesome Cloud Forest Dome, there are plenty of spots to photograph in this scenic area.

Again, there is no restriction on the brand of the smartphone used, except the photo must be taken on a smartphone camera. Please ensure the photo's IPTC data can be read.

Submit your entry via email to stdl@sph.com.sg with the header "ST Samsung S9 After Dark Photo Challenge: Gardens", along with your name and mobile number. Please use the same email that you use to log in to The Straits Times when submitting the photo entry.

Deadline of submission for this week's challenge is 2359hr, 20 May 2018.

We will pick the best photo of the week and announce the next lucky winner on The Straits Time Tech website (www.straitstimes.com/tech) on 23 May 2018.

As usual, we will also release the new location of the next challenge at the same time.

RULES AND REGULATIONS

1. This contest is open only to ST subscribers.

2. No montage, composite and overt manipulation of the entry photo is allowed.

3. Basic darkroom techniques such as contrast, dodging and burning using photo-editing apps are allowed.

4. All entries must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe on the copyright of any other party.

5. Entrants must not have breached any laws when taking the photographs they are submitting.

6. Entrants will retain copyright of the photographs they submit.

7. By entering the contest, all entrants grant ST and Samsung the right to publish and exhibit their photographs in print or in any media. No fees will be paid for these uses.

8. The judges' decision is final.

9. By entering the contest, the entrant agrees to all the rules and regulations of this contest.

10. ST reserves the right to cancel this contest or alter any of the rules at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of its control.