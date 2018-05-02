After Dark Photo Challenge Week 3: Sentosa

Week 2 of The Straits Times Samsung Galaxy S9 After Dark Photo Challenge has ended.

Changi Airport is not an easy place to photograph with the ongoing construction work. But we were awed by some of the creative entries and the effort put into composing those shots. A really big thank you to all who have submitted their entries.

But there can only be one winner. And for the Changi Airport challenge, the winner is Betty Thu.

The winning entry shows a rather unique perspective of the Changi Airport. We like the way the triangular panels have been used to frame Changi's iconic control tower. The tower's reflection on one of the panels add the wow factor. Great composition as well.



The Changi Airport's iconic control tower is nicely composed in the winning entry and provides a unique perspective of the place. PHOTO: BETTY THU



Again, don't be discouraged if you fail to win this week. There are still seven Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB) worth $1,348 to be won over the next seven weeks.

Plus, each week's challenge is unique. As such, you can win more than one Samsung Galaxy S9+. So don't give up and continue to send those entries our way.

For this week's challenge, the location is Sentosa. It can be anything in Sentosa, from Universal Studios Singapore to Siloso Beach. Wow us with what you got.

There is no restriction on the brand of the smartphone used, except the photo must be taken on a smartphone camera. Please ensure the photo's IPTC data can be read.

Submit your entry via email to stdl@sph.com.sg with the header "ST Samsung S9 After Dark Photo Challenge: Sentosa", along with your name and mobile number. Please use the same email that you use to log in to The Straits Times when submitting the photo entry.

Deadline of submission for this week's challenge is 2359hr, 6 May 2018.

We will pick the best photo of the week and announce the winner on The Straits Times Tech website (www.straitstimes.com/tech) on 9 May 2018.

At the same time, we will also release the new location of the next challenge.

RULES AND REGULATIONS

1. This contest is open only to ST subscribers.

2. No montage, composite and overt manipulation of the entry photo is allowed.

3. Basic darkroom techniques such as contrast, dodging and burning using photo-editing apps are allowed.

4. All entries must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe on the copyright of any other party.

5. Entrants must not have breached any laws when taking the photographs they are submitting.

6. Entrants will retain copyright of the photographs they submit.

7. By entering the contest, all entrants grant ST and Samsung the right to publish and exhibit their photographs in print or in any media. No fees will be paid for these uses.

8. The judges' decision is final.

9. By entering the contest, the entrant agrees to all the rules and regulations of this contest.

10. ST reserves the right to cancel this contest or alter any of the rules at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of its control.