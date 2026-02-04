Access to 47 illegal Premier League streaming sites given the boot in S’pore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two of the domains that will be blocked are variants of Spanish streaming site RojaDirecta, one of the most popular illegal streaming aggregators globally.

SINGAPORE – Online users will lose access to 47 piracy websites streaming Premier League content after the British professional football league obtained a High Court order requiring internet service providers (ISPs) here to block them.

In an order obtained on Jan 15, local ISPs like M1, Singtel, StarHub and ViewQwest have 15 working days, until Feb 5, to disable access to the illicit domains, which include Epicsports.online and variants of popular websites like RojaDirecta.

A piracy website variant is an alternative domain or mirror site of an illegal streaming platform created to bypass shutdowns or blocking orders.

The Straits Times was still able to access about half the piracy websites on the afternoon of Feb 4.

The order comes under Section 325 of the Copyright Act 2021, which allows content owners to seek a High Court order to compel ISPs to disable access to sites that flagrantly infringe intellectual property.

Two variants of RojaDirecta, a Spanish streaming site and one of the most popular illegal streaming aggregators globally, will be blocked.

In 2024, the owners of RojaDirecta were ordered to pay European media giant Mediapro €31.6 million (S$47.5 million) for illegally streaming Spanish football league La Liga matches.

According to online traffic monitoring website Semrush, one of the RojaDirecta variants to be blocked attracted 460,000 visits globally in December 2025.

Epicsports.online had around 700,000 global visits in December 2025, according to Semrush.

The remaining 44 illegal domains are smaller and lesser-known sites.

In a series of orders from Singapore’s High Court, the Premier League has blocked nearly 800 domains across popular pirate streaming websites and domains used by illegal apps and streaming devices in Singapore.

More than 21,000 domains in Indonesia, more than 8,000 domains in Vietnam and over 400 domains in Malaysia have also been blocked.

On the latest order, Premier League director of legal enforcement Stefan Sergot said: “This is another significant court ruling in Singapore that strengthens the fight against digital piracy. We are encouraged that the courts continue to recognise the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and supporting official content providers.”

He added that illegal streaming services also place users at wider risk of cybercrime, including scams and the misuse of personal data.

A study done by cybersecurity consultant and researcher Paul Watters found that in Singapore, piracy websites are more than 13 times riskier than mainstream ones in exposing users to scams because these sites can redirect users to scam sites.

In response to queries, M1 and StarHub said on Feb 4 that they have complied with the order.

A StarHub spokesperson said it supports efforts to curb piracy and protect content rights, and will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to help maintain a safe and trusted viewing experience for customers.

ST has also contacted MyRepublic, Singtel and ViewQwest.