$6.8m given to retail, F&B firms for going digital since August

Some 2,700 local companies in the retail and food services sectors received about $6.8 million from the Government between August and last month to support the digitalisation of their businesses, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said yesterday.

The sum was disbursed through the Digital Resilience Bonus (DRB), which offers up to $10,000 each for companies that adopt digital solutions in any three categories by June 30 next year.

Companies can digitalise their human resources or payroll operations, build an online presence through e-commerce or adopt data analytics, among other di-gital solutions.

"What (the amount paid out) underscores is that the level of awareness for the importance of using digital solutions among our enterprises has been significantly heightened by the Covid-19 experience," said Mr Iswaran.

"That awareness is translating into tangible action steps as reflected in the broader response to our SMEs Go Digital programme, which has seen a doubling in the number of SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) taking up digital solutions in the last six months."

The SMEs Go Digital programme, launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority in April 2017, includes assistance such as the DRB, industry digital plans and pre-approved digital solutions that are market-proven.

More than 50,000 SMEs have taken up digital solutions under the programme as of September.

Mr Iswaran was speaking at Funan mall, where he visited two tenants who have received the DRB and benefited from other government subsidies to go digital amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

One beneficiary is design and gardening store The Green Capsule, which specialises in indoor plants and also conducts workshops teaching customers how to set up their own terrariums.

Owner Ricky Lim, 37, received a $2,500 DRB payout in August for implementing an e-commerce solution which helped him tide over the circuit breaker period, when there was no bricks-and-mortar business.

"We were lucky in a way to have launched (our website) during the second week of the circuit breaker in April, which caught many people at a time when they were picking up new indoor hobbies," said Mr Lim.

"With the (e-commerce solution), we were also able to see how many people were coming to our website and what they were looking at and buying.

"During the circuit breaker, our DIY kits were very popular, for example."