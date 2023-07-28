5G trial at Changi Airport with self-driving vehicles, high-def video inspection

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport is testing the use of autonomous vehicles (AVs) to move baggage, and high-definition video-streaming to inspect aircraft, as part of a two-year 5G trial with Singtel.

The trial also aims to improve predictions on how long an aircraft takes to get ready for take-off.

The 5G makeover happening in parts of the airport was announced by the Changi Airport Group (CAG), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and network provider Singtel in a joint statement on Friday.

The findings from the test will pave the way for the deployment of 5G across Changi Airport in its entirety, according to the statement.

The 5G Aviation Testbed, which began in March, will only involve Changi Airport Terminal 3 airside operations – works on the runway, taxiways and aircraft shelters outside the terminal.

Companies that operate in these areas can use 5G to test and adopt new solutions to boost productivity for aircraft ground operations and maintenance services, among others.

These services can tap the faster speeds and capacity of 5G, which can support real-time operations in a safer way, with little to no lag.

The airport is testing autonomous vehicles (AVs) to move baggage while operators monitor their progress remotely, which will help to raise productivity, said the statement.

At present, baggage tractors move luggage between the aircraft and the baggage handling area, and comprise the largest fleet of vehicles at the airside, said CAG in a separate statement.

Automating this process allows the airport to redesign the job scope of its workers to focus on more complicated tasks.

The network will also help speed up the transfer of flight-related data such as the latest weather and airport information to airline operators.

Currently, data transfer occurs only when the aircraft is docked and connected with cables to the airport’s Wi-Fi system. Now, as part of the trial, Singapore Airlines aircraft will use 5G wireless data transmission, doing away with the need for cables.

This will cut down the preparation time and reduce the number of fibre optic cables needed to facilitate data transfers.

No aircraft modification is needed as the data exchanges are wireless. Aircraft parked at adjacent stands will also be able to receive data coverage, which was previously not feasible, said the airport group.