4 social media alternatives to tap and dodge Twitter turmoil

SINGAPORE – There has been no shortage of Twitter users threatening to quit the platform for alternative online communities since new owner Elon Musk’s blockbuster takeover.

The billionaire’s executive decisions have sparked controversy worldwide, such as his plans to axe half the company’s global workforce of 7,000, including an unknown number from the Singapore office, to cut costs.

Changes to Twitter’s policy on who gets a blue “verified” checkmark have also caused a stir, as it is difficult to tell between authentic accounts and those who pay US$7.99 (S$10.98) a month to get a blue tick.

There are also talks to put the entire site behind a paywall, news outlet Platformer reported.

Hate speech has been brewing since the US$44 billion takeover, according to a study, which found that homophobic, racist and antisemitic terms were tweeted nearly five times more frequently than before.

Amid the turmoil at Twitter, some netizens are flocking to alternative social media platforms. Searches for social networking site Mastodon have surged locally in the past week, according to Google Trends. Queries on how to delete Twitter have also spiked in recent weeks.

While few of these alternative apps can match Twitter’s user base of some 400 million, nor mimic its features completely, some capture its approach to bite-sized content and may offer refuge for those in search of new pastures.

Mastodon

Named after the extinct mammoth, Mastodon appears to be the frontrunner for netizens in search of a Twitter alternative.

The open-source app recently announced it had topped one million monthly active users, after more than half a million joined since the Twitter deal.

The six-year-old site has familiar-looking profile pages, hashtags and a focus on brief posts – dubbed Toots – to help those leaving Twitter settle right in.