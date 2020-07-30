3 reasons to support local businesses with Partipost

Singapore’s circuit breaker period may have put everyday life on hold, but this unforeseen curveball has inspired a resilient few to help their local communities in this challenging time.

Whether it’s volunteering at a food bank or donating necessities to the needy, no contribution is too small in the time of Covid-19.

You can still do your part to support small businesses through word of mouth online.

Sharing reviews and recommendations about your favourite brands and products on social media is an effective way to kickstart a personal conversation and engage a wider audience at the same time. Furthermore, promoting local brands during this pandemic is more important than ever, as recent numbers released by the Singapore Department of Statistics revealed there were 3,706 business closures in May alone.

To lend a hand, you can raise awareness about your favourite local brands through Partipost, a crowd marketing platform that links brands with real consumers on social media.

It’s accessible to anyone with a social media account — Partipost does not impose a minimum requirement on the number of social media followers each user has, which means aspiring influencers can sign up too.

From engaging with small, independent businesses to being part of a supportive local community, here are three reasons why you should sign up with Partipost.

1. Connect with small, independent businesses



Partipost offers users the opportunity to connect with small independent businesses when they participate in social media campaigns. PHOTO: PARTIPOST



Unlike commercial enterprises, most smaller businesses are not equipped with the same budget or resources to promote their products. Hence, developing genuine connections with potential customers via word of mouth supports their sustainability in the long run.

“Partipost enhances our visibility by providing an opportunity for the public to endorse and create real testimonials for their favourite brands,” says Mr Jason Koh, 36, business development director of health supplements label Go Pure.

Indeed, Partipost hosts a wide selection of social media campaigns on its mobile app, making it easy for consumers to reach out and spread the word online.

This usually involves creating an Instagram story or post that promotes a business or product on their personal accounts — from a portfolio of over 300 brands.

This includes local companies such as telco and digital services start-up Circles.Life, restaurant reservation booking platform Chope and fashion label Saturday Club. To participate, simply follow the campaign requirements, snap a photo and submit your post to the brand for approval via Partipost’s app.

2. Earn special perks and payouts



By generating social media buzz about their favourite brands, Partipost users can earn payouts ranging from $2 to over $100. PHOTO: PARTIPOST



Joining Partipost does not only benefit businesses; users are privy to rewards when they partake in campaigns too.

As a perk, it offers payouts that range from $2 to over $100 for approved content that accumulates with an increase in engagement. For instance, on top of base payouts that come with creating a post or story, likes, tags and comments are added bonuses that users can earn, depending on the criteria of the campaign.

Once users have accumulated their earnings, cashing out is a fuss-free and secure process.

All users have to do is set up a Partipost wallet with their bank account details upon signing up, and their earnings will be deposited into their wallets. They can then withdraw their earnings — a minimum of $5 — before transferring the amount directly to their bank accounts.

3. Be a part of a community



Join an online community of content creators and expand your social media network when you create conversations on Partipost. PHOTO: PARTIPOST



By encouraging users to generate buzz about their favourite brands online, Partipost helps build a community of fans for these businesses and connect users to other like-minded individuals.

Brands can drive more publicity for themselves by reposting these campaigns on their own social media accounts. This additional exposure helps boost engagement for Partipost users, allowing them to expand their network as well.

“I joined Partipost three years ago and have uncovered so many local gems since. Through Partipost's campaigns, I found new skincare essentials such as Iryasa, lesser-known eateries such as Poco Loco, DIY workshops such as Streaks n Strokes and more,” says user Nicole Lee.

“Being a content creator with Partipost goes beyond just campaigns. It is heart-warming to receive direct messages from followers on products and services that I’ve reviewed for Partipost. It has grown my engagement organically over the years and minted me as a dependable voice of review,” she adds.

Community support does not stop there. To provide more assistance to its members, Partipost has conducted online workshops on navigating the challenges of Covid-19, even offering content marketing tips to both users and small business owners alike.

How to get started

Joining Partipost is free — no contract is required, which means users are free to work with other brands or platforms. Users also need not have a minimum number of followers in order to participate in Partipost campaigns.

To sign up, start by downloading the free Partipost mobile app and creating your account. The Partipost mobile app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

Visit Partipost’s website for more information.