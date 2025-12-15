A 10-inch screen that fits in your pocket: Samsung’s new foldable ends the portability vs size debate

The Galaxy Z TriFold’s slim triple-fold design and tablet-sized screen when unfolded lets you multitask, stream and edit content on the go

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold can switch from a compact phone to a larger screen, allowing you to view content or work more comfortably.

Folding phones, with their shape-shifting form factor, have transformed the way we use mobile devices. Now, Samsung is taking this format one step further with its new Galaxy Z TriFold, which brings a whole new dimension to its range of Galaxy Z Series foldable smartphones.

Designed to be pocket-friendly and capable of unfolding to give screen real estate comparable to a full-sized tablet, the Galaxy Z TriFold reimagines what a mobile device can be. When folded, the Galaxy Z TriFold is as sleek and svelte as a regular smartphone. Unfold it twice, and it becomes a full-sized tablet with a 10-inch screen – the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Series device – and measures only 3.9mm at its thinnest point. The Galaxy Z TriFold’s cover screen, which features a full-sized 6.5-inch display with 2,600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivers equally crisp visuals when the device is folded.

A creative and entertainment powerhouse on the go

Engineered with next-generation materials, the Galaxy Z TriFold sports a multi-layered construction that reinforces the phone without adding bulk. Its advanced hinge design, featuring titanium hinge housings, combined with a shock-absorbing display layer, provides resistance against wear. These precision manufacturing details highlight Samsung’s long-running leadership in the innovation of foldable smartphones.

With its versatile form factor and large screen, the Galaxy Z TriFold delivers a premium experience for both work and play. The upgraded Samsung DeX mode lets users enjoy a desktop-like experience on the device itself. And by connecting the Galaxy Z TriFold to an external monitor, keyboard and mouse, it delivers desktop levels of productivity and performance.

Despite its slim design, the Galaxy Z TriFold fits in a pocket while offering a desktop-like experience when unfolded. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

When it’s time to wind down, a seamlessly-integrated YouTube experience on the 10-inch screen lets users enjoy watching videos while reading comments side by side. This is testament to Samsung’s leadership not only in hardware, but software integration and user experiences.

Seamless integration across your devices

The Galaxy Z TriFold is the latest addition to Samsung’s Mobile eXperience ecosystem, and pairs beautifully with other devices to deliver a holistic, digitally connected experience. Add the Galaxy Buds3 Series earbuds for rich, immersive audio, and switch easily between devices with the Auto Switch feature.

Or pair the Galaxy Z TriFold with the Galaxy Watch8 Series to track your health metrics, take calls, receive notifications, and control apps while staying hands-free. Athletes will appreciate the upgraded Samsung Health app, which has been enhanced for the Galaxy Z TriFold’s large screen, and enjoy Galaxy AI-enabled advanced sleep tracking features, allowing them to train harder by resting better.

In the home, the Galaxy Z TriFold also serves as a gateway to the broader Samsung ecosystem through SmartThings, letting users control, monitor energy consumption and even enable an AI-optimised energy mode on compatible home devices such as smart TVs and home appliances from their device.

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z TriFold offers a larger screen for watching movies, multitasking, or using apps, and works seamlessly with other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Suffice it to say, today’s smart devices need to be as secure as they are helpful. All Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z TriFold, are protected by Samsung Knox Security, a multi-layered system that secures the phone down to even the chipset level. Knox Security safeguards Samsung devices (from smartphones to consumer electronics products) in real time, keeping users safe even as they go about their lives.

From creative projects to chilling with a video, digital lifestyles today require a device that can keep up as users move from one activity to the next. And here is where the Galaxy Z TriFold truly shines, as it can physically transform to meet whatever your day requires. It is a compact phone when you need portability, and a full-sized tablet when you need more screen space, all while delivering a high-performance, premium experience.