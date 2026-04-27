Whether it was a girls’ trip, a romantic honeymoon, or your child’s first big adventure, your story could fly you back in style – share it with us by May 24

From first trips to return visits, Australia is a place Singaporeans keep coming back to, drawn not just for its accessibility, but the memories it carries.

For many Singaporeans, Australia is not just a destination on a map. It is a time capsule – the ritual of a morning flat white, the first taste of independence as a solo traveller, the place where many discovered life does not always have to be a rush.

For editor Natalya Molok, 40, Australia has been the backdrop to some of life’s most defining chapters – from university to motherhood. “It’s not just a place I travelled to, it’s a place I grew up in, in so many ways,” she says.

Organised by SPH Media and in partnership with Tourism Australia, the Take Me Back to Australia contest is your chance to return to anywhere in Australia and rediscover it in style. Share your story and stand a chance to win two Singapore Airlines Business Class tickets.



How to enter: Tell us the one Australia memory that still calls you back.

Add a photo or short video to bring it to life.

Submit your entry at https://str.sg/takemebacktoaustralia by 11.59pm, May 24, 2026

Terms and conditions apply.

In 2005, Ms Natalya arrived at Monash University’s Clayton campus in Melbourne as an international student, seeking more than just a degree.

Between lectures, life revolved around friendships and spontaneity – beach trips, holidays to Sydney and Perth, laid-back afternoons at friends’ homes and classic Australian barbecues. “It was the pinnacle of youth,” she recalls. “The most carefree I’ve ever felt. Australians just knew how to enjoy life. They were… relaxed.”

Ms Natalya Molok (left) at Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbour in 2019 with her son Haroun (left) and Haroun and Hana (right) in 2025. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NATALYA MOLOK

Years later, that same sense of ease drew her back, this time, as a mother.

In 2019, she and her husband chose Perth, Western Australia for their first medium-haul family trip with their 11-month-old son, Haroun. “It was the natural choice – just five hours away, with the right balance of adventure and accessibility,” she says.

While he was too young to remember much, Haroun found joy in Perth’s expansive playgrounds. “There was massive, well-designed equipment, and the grass was perfect for just sitting,” she says.

By September 2025, the family had grown. Returning with seven-year-old Haroun and four-year-old Hana, they found a city both familiar and refreshed.

Elizabeth Quay had transformed into a lively riverside hub, while the State Buildings – once the old Treasury – had been reimagined into a vibrant lifestyle space.

Yet it was nature that defined the trip. At Kings Park’s Rio Tinto Naturescape, the children waded through creeks and explored the landscape. “They loved the creek,” she laughs. “They wouldn’t come out of it.”

Even the crisp spring air was a novelty. “The kids enjoyed wearing jackets, something they just can’t do at home.”

Looking ahead, Ms Natalya hopes to return to Melbourne to show her children where her journey began.

Stories like Ms Natalya’s – of growing up, slowing down and seeing life differently – are exactly what Take Me Back to Australia is looking for. The contest by The Straits Times, in partnership with Tourism Australia, invites you to share the Aussie memory that keeps calling you back.

From first impressions to familiar rhythms

During his second trip to Melbourne, Mr Luke Wee took his children to the miniature trains at Altona Miniature Railway (left) and Pipemakers Park (right), where a playground now sits within a former industrial site. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF LUKE WEE

For commercial development manager Luke Wee, 38, Australia once only existed in advertisements and the stories friends brought back from university. It was not until he was 31 that he finally made the trip himself.

In 2018, Mr Wee travelled to Melbourne with his wife, Ms Alethea Foong, to visit family. It was June, the start of winter. At a neighbourhood cafe, he ordered a simple latte to keep warm. “It was just fresh milk and coffee,” he recalls, “but it made me realise how good coffee can actually taste.” The city, then ranked among the most liveable in the world, left a quiet impression.

“It was very meaningful, getting to experience a new place for the first time with my wife,” he adds.

Mr Wee (left) at a Blink-182 concert at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena with his friend Gabriel Seow. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LUKE WEE

When he returned in 2024, this time with his children, then aged five and two, the pace shifted naturally. Days were shaped around playgrounds, rides at Altona Miniature Railway and easy afternoons with creamy frozen yoghurt.

On two nights, he traded playgrounds for a Blink-182 concert, a bucket list moment. “It’s not just the concert energy,” he says. “There’s an energy about the place – more relaxing than Singapore, and they also know how to enjoy themselves when they can.”

The family is already planning a return trip. “There’s still so much I want to show them,” he says.

Picking up where they left off

Ms Jassmin Peter-Berntzen (second from left) reconnecting with her university friends on her first girls’ trip in 12 years. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JASSMIN PETER-BERNTZEN

For Ms Jassmin Peter-Berntzen, 45, Australia is closely tied to a time of youth, independence and friendships that have endured across decades. Having studied in Perth in her younger years, Australia had long been a backdrop to some of her most formative experiences. It was only in November 2025 – after 12 years of marriage and two children – that she finally returned.

This time, she travelled to Melbourne with her university friends. They rented accommodation in a quiet suburb, a far cry from their student housing days, then found themselves reliving their university years – heading out, staying up late and returning to the dance floor.

Having visited Melbourne twice before, Ms Peter-Berntzen was also drawn back to familiar rituals: a cuppa at ST. ALi, winery tours through Victoria’s celebrated vineyards, coastal walks along St Kilda Beach, and unhurried mornings at Queen Victoria Market.

“It was a proper catch-up,” she says. “Very different from just meeting for coffee or dinner back home. We had all the time in the world to really immerse ourselves in each other’s lives.”

What Australia offered, once again, was more than a change of scenery – it was the space to pause, reconnect and step, however briefly, back into a time that still feels close.

Share your favourite Aussie memory by May 24, 2026, and you could be heading there in style in a Singapore Airlines Business Class flight. Terms and conditions apply.

In partnership with Tourism Australia.