Making a difference counts for law firms that volunteer time, money and expertise

Familiar names Adsan Law, Allen & Gledhill, WongPartnership, Dentons Rodyk and Rajah & Tann were ranked the five best law firms in the charities, not-for-profit associations and pro bono category of Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2024.

The firms all have an established tradition in charitable work, reflected through the diverse programmes and the sum of all their volunteer contributions and pro bono services, which would have tallied over $1 million last year.

Adsan Law’s chief executive Susan Peh said: “In a dynamic landscape of undulating changes, it is never easy doing pro bono work. However, the sense of gratification often outweighs any challenge.

“If we can all collectively and individually weave together in purpose and with compassion, we can create a strong tapestry of humanity in legal practice, beyond court or office walls, that endures the trials of time.”

Adsan Law, which has been holding pole position in this category since the survey started four years ago, organises visits to homes in addition to pro bono work.

For National Day 2023, the firm initiated a crowdfunding project that involved a musical video production, a dance workout and a song written and performed by its staff. All funds raised went to a nominated charity.

The firm also incentivises its staff to volunteer for corporate social responsibility activities by granting additional paid leave or time off.

“We are immensely humbled by this recognition and deeply thank all our clients, partners, colleagues and associates for believing in what we do,” said Ms Peh. “With about two-thirds of our staff comprising long-service colleagues, we have developed a shared dedication to our professional goals, as well as pro bono mission.”

WongPartnership’s lawyers and staff contributed over $480,000 towards charity in 2022, including funds raised as a firm. Donations were made to various charitable causes and educational institutions to support the training and development of future legal professionals and advance legal education, said a spokeswoman.

Among other things, the firm’s virtual run fund-raiser netted over $388,000 for four charities – Awwa, formerly known as the Asian Women’s Welfare Association, the Iscos ReGen Fund, Lakeside Family Services and Singapore Repertory Theatre. Each received at least $75,000 and with the Government matching the funds raised dollar for dollar, the total funding for the four charities may reach over $776,000, she added.

In November, WongPartnership also participated in Food from the Heart’s Toy Buffet event. The firm is a regular supporter of the local charity that provides food for the underprivileged. At the recent Toy Buffet, it collected and wrapped more than 200 donated new toys that were given out.

WongPartnership chairman and managing partner Ng Wai King said: “We believe firmly in community service. Giving back to the community is a firmwide effort and, over the years, we have given our time and provided financial support to various not-for-profit organisations.”

He said lawyers and staff are encouraged to pursue causes meaningful to them and to take part in pro bono initiatives with the Law Society.

Dentons Rodyk was one of four law firms in Singapore to be named as a Champion of Good in 2022 by the Company of Good, an initiative under the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre celebrating organisations that give back to the community. In 2022, the list commended companies that had done good amid the pandemic, or acted as multipliers by galvanising and collaborating with strategic partners, stakeholders and non-profit organisations.

Dentons Rodyk was also presented with a Certificate of Distinction by the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore in 2023.

The award recognises firms that demonstrate a strong understanding of the link between responsible business operations and positive societal impact, and conduct business in a way that creates both long-term economic and social value for Singapore.

Allen & Gledhill said lawyers are placed in the exceptional position of being able to use their training to defend and make a difference in the lives of those who are weak or less fortunate.

Since its pro bono programme was formalised in 2008, more than 200 of its lawyers across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam have served their respective communities through pro bono work.

Last year, it launched its A&G in the Community initiative, where every Allen & Gledhill lawyer commits to spending 24 hours a year serving the community through volunteer work in various forms.

For Rajah & Tann, its place at the top of the Singapore’s Best Law Firms 2024 list would not be complete without its ongoing and substantial contributions in charity and pro bono work.

Among other things, the Rajah & Tann Foundation serves to distribute donations to various charitable causes here and work with the Community Foundation of Singapore to support pilot projects aligned to its objectives. It is the first charity foundation to be set up by a law firm in Singapore.