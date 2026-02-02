Zulfikri relishes fresh start in 2026

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Malaysian jockey bags a double following successful appeal for licence in new season

– Jockey Zulfikri Salim is making hay while the sun shines.

The Ipoh-based jockey was looking at life as a track rider, but has now booted home a rare double at just his second meeting of the season in Ipoh on Feb 1.

Zulfikri had to wait until the final meeting of the 2025 season in Ipoh on Dec 28 to land his first and only win of the year on Golden Cup in the Class 5A contest (1,200m).

Trained by Asogan Thangaraju, the Turn Me Loose seven-year-old gelding was recording his fourth consecutive win.

But Zulfikri knew then that his name was not on the approved list of riders for the 2026 season.

He appealed to them and while the matter was being considered by the officials, he missed out on the season-opening meeting on Jan 4.

Zulfikri’s next option was to become a track rider should they not grant him his licence in 2026.

But soon, he was given the nod and resumed race-riding on Jan 18. Out of five rides, he did not win, but still came home with a third on the Peter Lee-trained Thunder Spirit.

It did not take long for Zulfikri to be back in the winner’s circle – and twice for good measure – at his second meeting.

He first piloted the eight-year-old Jewel Sixty-One ($24) to an all-the-way victory in the Class 5B (1,100m) handicap.

A winner of three consecutive races in Singapore back in 2023 when trained by Tim Fitzsimmons, the American gelding by First Samurai has drawn a blank since crossing the border to Malaysia.

He was recently transferred to Asogan and finally broke the duck at his 21st start in Malaysia.

Zulfikri followed up in the very next race – a Class 5B event over 1,100m – to win on Surfing Cloud ($11). The Astern five-year-old scored by 3¾ lengths from Trinity Flying (Hafis Saari).

Surfing Cloud has now won two from three starts for trainer Stephen Cook since he transferred over from Winson Cheng Han Yong’s yard late last year.

The former Kranji galloper did not win any races when under the care of Jason Ong, but he opened his account for Cheng in a Class 5B contest (1,275m) at Sungai Besi on June 15, 2025.

Getting that double early in the 2026 season meant Zulfikri has the chance to break his personal best record of 11 wins in 2024.

Similar to his lean harvest of only one win in 2025, Zulfikri had no winners in 2023, one in 2022, four in 2021 and one in 2020.

For now, life as a track rider can wait another day.

“I am thankful for every opportunity I get now. Hopefully, the winners will continue to come,” said Zulfikri.

While he shared the riding honours with Syafifie Zailuddin, Haikal Hanif and Aify Yahaya on the day, trainers Lim Hoon Seng and Asogan fired in a treble each.

Asogan was the top trainer in Ipoh in 2025 when he clocked in 33 winners. Besides Jewel Sixty-One, Flaming Phoenix ($12) and Golden Show ($33) also saluted for the Malaysian handler in both divisions of the Class 5B races (1,400m).

For Lim, it was a rare treble.

“The last time I had three winners in a meeting was some 12 years ago,” he said.

The former Penang-based trainer opened his 2026 account with Beauty Choice ($32) in the Class 4A sprint (1,000m).

A one-time winner from Australia, the Encryption four-year-old mare was second-up in Malaysia.

Lim then claimed back-to-back races with Thunder Nightfury ($44) in the Class 5A race (1,100m), before Superb Sweynesse ($58) got up by a neck in the Open Maiden contest (1,300m). TURFONLINE