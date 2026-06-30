Zimbabwe win test against Bangladesh in three days

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HARARE, June 30 - Zimbabwe won their one-off home test against Bangladesh in three days as they skittled the tourists out on Tuesday to win by an innings and 85 runs for their biggest test victory.

Lanky fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani took 4-65 and new captain Richard Ngarava 3-32 as Bangladesh were dismissed for 185 in their second innings, starting the day at 40-1 but quickly losing wickets at the Harare Sports Club.

None of their players managed a half-century, with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 34.

Bangladesh were put into bat and scored 140 in their first innings, to which Zimbabwe replied with 410.

The sides now compete in three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 clashes. REUTERS