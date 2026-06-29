Zimbabwe in strong position after first day's play against Bangladesh

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June 28 - Opening batsman Innocent Kaia struck a test-best score to put Zimbabwe in a strong position after the first day against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Kaia, back in the side after a three-year absence, was 76 not out at stumps as Zimbabwe, captained for the first time by Richard Ngarava, reached 136-1 after earlier putting Bangladesh in to bat and dismissing them for 140.

Newman Nyamhuri took 4-61 as Bangladesh slumped from 113-2, losing their last eight wickets for 27 runs after Mominul Haque departed for 60.

Ben Curran was the only Zimbabwean to lose his wicket, scoring 42 before being caught off the bowling of Khaled Ahmed. REUTERS