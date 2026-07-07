Zimbabwe hold off Bangladesh for 25-run victory

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July 6 - Zimbabwe won a low-scoring first one-day international against Bangladesh by 25 runs on Monday as captain Richard Ngarava led the way.

He took 3-31 as Zimbabwe bowled Bangladesh out for 116 in 33.1 overs, successfully defending a paltry total of 140 scored in 36.4 overs after being put into bat at the Harare Sports Club.

Nahid Rana took a career best 6-21 as Bangladesh made short work of the home side but then ended on the losing side as the tourists lost three quick wickets and also saw their last five wickets go cheaply.

On top of his three-wicket haul, Ngarava (27) was also involved in a 63-run ninth-wicket partnership with top scorer Newman Nyamhuri (33) that lifted Zimbabwe from deep trouble at 70-8.

The second ODI is also at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. REUTERS