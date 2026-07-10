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Zimbabwe edge out Bangladesh again to secure ODI series win

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July 9 - Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 13 runs in the second one-day international in Harare on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Zimbabwe, who won the first game by 25 runs, scored 247-6 before dismissing Bangladesh for 234.

Opener Ben Curran batted through the Zimbabwe innings for an unbeaten 111 after the hosts had been put into bat, closing the innings with a 99-run unbeaten partnership with Brad Evans (58).

Tawhid Hridoy top-scored for the tourists with 60, but they were dismissed with 11 balls remaining as Zimbabwe captain Richard Ngarava took 3-55.

The final ODI will be on Saturday, followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Bulawayo. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.