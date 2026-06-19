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Zigart suffers fractured jaw in Tour de Suisse crash

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Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Stirling, Scotland, Britain - August 10, 2023 Slovenia's Urska Zigart in action during the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Stirling, Scotland, Britain - August 10, 2023 Slovenia's Urska Zigart in action during the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial REUTERS/Matthew Childs

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June 19 - Slovenian cyclist Urska Zigart suffered a fractured jaw following a crash in the final kilometre of stage two of the Tour de Suisse Femmes in Locarno on Thursday, her team AG Insurance-Soudal said.

The 29-year-old lost control at speed on a road hump and crashed heavily, sliding several metres along the tarmac and remaining motionless for a period after the fall.

"After undergoing several medical assessments, Urska has been diagnosed with a fractured jaw. Fortunately, no other injuries were detected during the examinations," the team said.

"The team's medical staff are currently evaluating the next steps required to ensure Urska receives the best possible treatment and recovery process. At this stage, our primary focus is on her health and wellbeing."

Zigart was conscious following the incident, Slovenian media reported, as she spoke to compatriot and four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, who is competing in the men's race and leads the general classification after two stages. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.