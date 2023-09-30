Zhang Zhizhen fights back to win Asian Games tennis gold

HANGZHOU – Zhang Zhizhen fought back to become the first Chinese men’s singles tennis champion at the Asian Games since 1994, following his victory over Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki in Hangzhou on Saturday.

It caps a strong few months for Zhang, who was the first man from China to beat a top-five player in August when he defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud to reach the last 32 at the US Open.

The 26-year-old from Shanghai also reached the same stage at this season’s French Open and the Grand Slam experience proved to be a big help, as he carried on that form to defeat Watanuki 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) in the Hangzhou final.

“In the first set I told myself to calm down because I was rushing too much,” he said.

“And in the second set, to be patient, keep going, keep going all the time and try to find some chances.”

In front of a roaring home crowd, the 60th-ranked Zhang made a slow start and fell 4-1 behind in the opening set after being broken twice by his 77th-ranked opponent.

But he won the next five games to go 1-0 up, then held his serve for 4-3 in a pivotal seventh game in the second set.

The pair continued to slug it out into a tiebreak, before Zhang converted his third match point and hurled away his racket in celebration.