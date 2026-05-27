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Zee Entertainment in talks with FIFA on World Cup broadcast rights in India

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May 25, 2026; Toronto, ON, CAN; FIFA World Cup is displayed during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

May 25, 2026; Toronto, ON, CAN; FIFA World Cup is displayed during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

REUTERS

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May 26 - India's Zee Entertainment is in talks with FIFA to stream and broadcast the 2026 World Cup in the country, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

• The announcement, which provided no financial details, comes as talks between a Reliance-Disney joint venture and the football body are at a deadlock, just weeks before the tournament kicks off on June 11.

• FIFA, which had initially sought $100 million for broadcast rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups in India, was last looking for no less than about $60 million, Reuters had reported.

• The expected amount still far exceeds the $20 million offered by Reliance-Disney, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

• Sony also held talks but decided not to make an offer for FIFA rights for India.

• FIFA has concluded agreements with broadcasters in more than 180 territories globally, it said previously.

• Zee Entertainment disclosed its talks with FIFA as part of its launch of Unite8 Sports, a dedicated portfolio of sports channels to strengthen its sports offerings to consumers.

• India accounted for 2.9% of the global linear TV reach of the World Cup in 2022. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.