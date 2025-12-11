Zatara Magic to keep Algoa spell going

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) FOCAL POINT returns from a break but has some form that has worked out very well and can score if fit.

(11) KENTUCKY LASSIE ran well on debut and can challenge for top honours.

(3) ENGELANDPARK is improving and should be thereabouts.

(4) ENDIZAYO is holding form and can get into the mix again.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(11) AMANATTO is threatening to win a race and is well drawn, so should go close.

(5) FROM THE HIP can challenge for top honours on local debut.

(2) MISS TAKES showed improvement and can contest the finish again.

(1) PRICELESS PEARL has run well in both local starts and has a place chance.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(2) ZATARA MAGIC showed his class with a good Algoa Cup victory and should prove hard to beat if running up to that level of form.

(1) BOURNEMOUTH has not been disgraced on this surface and can contest the finish.

Stable companion (3) WECANGOALLNIGHT tries a lot further and could be a danger.

(4) Juan Carlos is in decent form and is worth a thought.

Race 4 (1,400m)

A very weak race and anything is possible.

(7) BRETTY has some good recent form and gets the vote to score.

(8) ICE CAP is unreliable but is also not out of it.

(6) DANCING IN WINTER is capable of an upset this course and distance.

Stable companions (4) MIDNIGHT MUSIC and (5) POMEROL are both improving and coming off solid maiden wins, so can have more to offer.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) JET LAVISH was a very easy winner on local debut and her trainer is in deadly form.

(1) GREAT NOTION quickened nicely to win on local debut and is another that could have more wins in her tank.

(9) LADY LUCK and (8) GORGEOUS CAPE can be competitive.

Race 6 (1,400m)

A competitive handicap.

(3) SILVONIAN is knocking hard at the door but does tend to find one better on the day.

(1) WHATEVER NEXT has not won for some time now but is capable of scoring at this level.

(4) PYROMANIAC and (5) ARLU are not reliable but would not be surprise winners.

(9) IMOKELLY and (12) MIGHTY MAC could be worth putting in the large permutations.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(10) TEEREX represents a very much in-form trainer and he did look unlucky not to win on local debut.

(3) RAVILIOUS continues to improve and would not be a surprise winner.

(1) BURNING MAN disappointed last week but did better on local debut.

(4) DIAMOND JIM seems better than his modest last run and can improve.

Race 8 (1,000m)

A very open last race.

(3) GENOVEFA likes this surface and could be improving.

(2) BLOWIN IN THE WIND is capable of improvement after changing trainers.

(12) FULL OF MAGIC, (11) PITON DE NEIGE and (8) JUST ONE KISS are also capable of earning some money.