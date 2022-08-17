Zaki hopes to return to riding soon

Jockey Mohd Zaki has missed the last two Kranji race days and will still be out of action for some time, following his fall from Happy Heart in Race 6 on July 31.

He is recovering well from a broken right arm from the incident and hopes to return to the saddle as quickly as possible.

At first, he thought he was fine, but he was taken by ambulance to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where an X-ray showed that his right forearm was broken.

A surgery, in which a plate was inserted to hold the broken bone - was performed the next day.

"I went in the operation room at 9am and came out at 6pm," he said.

"I thought I was okay. I could get up and walk, and just had some pain later. But, after seeing the X-ray, the doctor said it was serious.

"I was told it may take three to six months to heal, but I hope for a miracle and get back to ride as soon as possible.

"I am bored and cannot afford to sit at home. I need to ride to support my wife and my family."

Zaki, 42, could not recall much of the incident as it happened so suddenly, but he knew Happy Heart stepped on his arm when he fell.

"I could hear a cracking sound and had hoped I didn't break any bone. I did not feel the pain until later," he said.

"I thought there was no need to go to the hospital but the ambulance sent me there."

The Stipendiary Report said that Happy Heart "clipped heels and blundered badly approaching the 1,100m, resulting in the rider being dislodged".

Zaki, who has ridden eight winners this year, will have his stitches removed today.

The well-liked jockey was very grateful for the support and concern shown by so many people, as well as the Singapore Turf Club.

"I want to thank them all, especially my trainer, Shane Baertschiger, the steward John Davidson, who called up to ask me how I was so many times, as well as Matthew Kellady and CC Wong."

Kellady himself had two fractures to his right ankle suffered from a freak trackwork incident on June 3 and was expected to be out of action for several months. But he made a quick recovery to resume riding in under two months.