Zac Kasa set to roar

After three tries which yielded a second, a third and a fourth in the past three editions, Zac Kasa is set to deliver the goods in today's $300,000 Lion City Cup.

Now under the care of three-time champion Mark Walker, who took over from Cliff Brown after he returned to Australia, the smart grey will be fitted with the visor to keep him focused in the race.

The Group 1 sprint over 1,200m is the first feature race of the Singapore racing season.

On Tuesday morning, Zac Kasa wore the new gear in his trial, which he won impressively with race-jockey Marc Lerner astride.

Walker hopes this will perk Zac Kasa up to snap his drought. The six-year-old has not won since Feb 17, 2019. It was his fourth win.

"We tried him with visor blinkers just to try something different. As horses get a little older, we have to try something new to change up their routine," he said.

"He went well with them and, hopefully, they spark him up on Saturday. He arrived in good condition from Cliff. I didn't have to do a lot to keep him in the same shape. He was checked at his last start. He was a bit unlucky."

With the inner-most gate, Zac Kasa can be fourth-time lucky.