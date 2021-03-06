Yu back in reckoning with Doha display

Growing from strength to strength, national paddler Yu Mengyu breezed past Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut 12-10, 11-6, 11-2 yesterday to progress to the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha semi-finals.

The world No. 50 faced Japanese top seed Mima Ito later yesterday, having dispatched the world No. 3's compatriot Miu Hirano in the round of 16. She was bidding to prevent an all-Japan final, with the other last-four clash featuring Hina Hayata and Miyuu Kihara. The results of both matches were not available by press time.

Despite nursing a chronic back ailment and having to go through three qualifying matches to make the main draw, Yu dominated Suthasini to take a 2-1 lead in head-to-head meetings.

The crucial point was when she staved off a comeback from the world No. 41 in the first game.

The Singaporean was leading 10-8 but squandered two game points before she knuckled down to seal the opener.

She said: "We studied her intensely, and Suthasini can be very hard to shake off, so taking down the first game was definitely vital."

Yu then impressed in both defence and offence, covering the table well and unleashing powerful forehands that were either winners or pressured the Thai into errors.

The 31-year-old won at a canter to make her first women's singles semi-finals since the 2018 Asian Games, where she won bronze.

National women's team coach Hao Anlin said: "Mengyu played very well today and executed our tactics decisively."

Ito, who brushed aside South Korean Yang Ha-eun 3-0 yesterday, has been one of the most in-form paddlers since the sport restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, winning bronze medals at the Women's World Cup and International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals last year.

Before their match at this US$200,000 (S$268,000) event, Yu had beaten the 20-year-old just once - at the 2015 Polish Open - in seven previous encounters.

The Singaporean said: "I don't feel any pressure. The big test is in terms of fitness and focus, because including the women's doubles, this will be my ninth game since Monday, while my opponents are usually much younger and quicker.

"But being able to train and play in Japan's T-League has helped me stay in good shape physically and mentally, and I'm looking forward to another fruitful match."