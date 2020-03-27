Your Daily Dose: 6 Singapore para athletes who inspire

1 THERESA GOH

RIO PARALYMPICS, 2016

After several near misses at three Paralympic outings, Theresa Goh's unremitting devotion to her craft paid off as she captured the 100m breaststroke SB4 bronze medal at the Rio Paralympics in 2016. She was Singapore's first female swimmer to compete at the Paralympics when she made her debut in Athens in 2004.

Watch: youtu.be/Duuv74TNHEw

2 NUR SYAHIDAH ALIM

2019 WORLD ARCHERY PARA CHAMPIONSHIP

Nur Syahidah Alim displayed nerves of steel against reigning Paralympic champion Jessica Stretton to bag her first world title on her World Archery Para Championship debut in the Netherlands. The women's individual compound final came down to a shoot-off and Syahidah put up a composed performance to pip Stretton and win Singapore's first medal at the event.

Watch: youtu.be/59DeJHIHORA

3 LAURENTIA TAN

LONDON PARALYMPICS, 2012

Four years after her double-bronze showing at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, Laurentia Tan showed her desire to defy the odds with a silver in the individual freestyle test (Grade 1a) and a bronze in the dressage individual championship test (Grade 1a) event at the London Paralympics. In the Paralympic sporting world, she remains the only Asian equestrian rider to have won a Games medal.

Watch: youtu.be/FGiIKyHfDMw

4 DR WILLIAM TAN

ASEAN PARA GAMES, 2015

Forced to give up wheelchair racing in 2009 after being diagnosed with cancer of the blood and bone marrow, Dr William Tan made a comeback to the sport at the Asean Para Games at the age of 58. He participated in the men's 100m, 200m and 400m races.

Watch: youtu.be/g5PqLJviiJ4

5 YIP PIN XIU

BEIJING PARALYMPICS, 2008

In her Paralympic debut at the Beijing Games in 2008, a 16-year-old Yip Pin Xiu stormed to victory in the 50m backstroke S3, making her Singapore's first Paralympic gold medallist. She also won a silver in the 50m free S3 event. Her gold medal feat created ripples beyond the pool as it sparked a debate about equal prize money between para athletes and able-bodied athletes. The rewards for para athletes who won medals at major Games were eventually increased.

Watch: youtu.be/Vh09xMyD9mA

6 KHAIRUL ANWAR

ASEAN PARA GAMES, 2015

Singapore may have lost 5-3 to Myanmar but few took notice of the scoreline. Instead, it was midfielder Khairul Anwar's hat-trick of superb long-range strikes and the team's plucky spirit that won over the hearts of fans.

Former England captain David Beckham had asked to meet Khairul at Marina Bay Sands, where they watched the goals that earned the Singaporean social media fame. Khairul was the first local player to score a hat-trick at the new National Stadium, which officially opened in June 2014.

Watch: youtu.be/eI-YbIpb3pQ