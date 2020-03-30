Your Daily Dose... of social networking

Just because the sports world has stopped doesn't mean your sports consumption has to. In this Daily Dose series, Neo Yee Pung recommends 10 sports accounts to follow on social media. TOMORROW: This month in history

INSTAGRAM

NG HAN BIN @HANBINN


Besides being one of the best three-point shooters in the Asean Basketball League, Ng is also a comedian and magician. The 31-year-old Singapore Slingers guard can make opponents' leads disappear on court while showing different tricks off it.

HOUSE OF HIGHLIGHTS @HOUSEOFHIGHLIGHTS


If you are into sports highlights, this is a must follow. Regarded as one of the most famous sports media brands, it has snippets on athletes, sports organisations and average people doing silly things.

CHELSEA SIM @CHELSEANNSIM


Sim, 24, was announced as Barbie's Role Model to little girls earlier this month in conjunction with International Women's month. The 1.5m-tall taekwondo exponent inspires more than just little girls, she inspires everyone who is willing to chase a dream - just like she did to become one of Singapore's top athletes despite being born with a hole in her heart.

CANDIDE THOVEX @CANDIDETHOVEX


Thovex, 37, is a professional skier who regularly showcases his ski stunts and mountain adventures. The beautiful backdrops are a bonus.

TWITTER

NAOMI OSAKA @NAOMIOSAKA


She is perhaps best known for defeating 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open. She has serious tennis skills but a comedic side too, retweeting and making her own funny videos.

ADAM JONES @SIMPLYAJ10


The American baseball player knows how to field tweets. If you are looking for fan interaction, he has humorous and entertaining replies - at times using gifs.

TIKTOK

NG MING WEI @MINGWEIROCKS


National taekwondo exponent Ng posts quirky, relatable, and sometimes painful videos. One video shows him doing drills and teasing the prospect of him getting hit in the most unfortunate of places. It has garnered over 740,000 likes to date. The 25-year-old has close to 1.9 million followers - one of the most-followed TikTok accounts in Singapore.

SONNY WEBSTER @SONNYWEBSTERGB


Looking for professional weightlifters on TikTok? British Rio Olympian Webster, who is banned till June 2024 for failing a drug test and for coaching athletes while suspended, has got you covered with regular content of him lifting weights that may seem impossible for the Average Joe.

SNAPCHAT

LOLO JONES @LOLOJONES


Lori Susan "Lolo" Jones is an American hurdler and bobsleigher who has competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympics. She can add great storyteller to her resume. She adds humour into her stories - like the time when she described how a Tinder date went wrong.

J.J. WATT @ JJWATT.99


J.J. Watt plays defensive end for the Houston Texans in the National Football League (NFL) and shows behind-the-scenes footage of what it is like to be an NFL star.

You can watch him working out in the gym, playing baseball and getting in snowball fights with the neighbourhood kids.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 30, 2020, with the headline 'Your Daily Dose... of social networking'. Print Edition | Subscribe
