Your Daily Dose: 10 sports bloopers to watch

JUMPING THE GUN

Even the best in the business get carried away sometimes. Algerian middle-distance runner Taoufik Makhloufi, the 2012 Olympic 1,500m champion, looked set to win the 800m at the 2014 Shanghai Diamond League and stretched out his arms to celebrate but was pipped to the tape by Kenya's Robert Biwott.

Makhloufi said: "It was a big lesson for me... if it was the world championships or Olympic Games, if I lose like that, I would cry."

Biwott punished Makhloufi. 800m M. DL-2014. Shanghai

MOMENT TO FORGET

At 107-all in Game 1 of the 2018 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals at Golden State Warriors, George Hill missed a free throw but J.R. Smith grabbed an offensive rebound for the Cleveland Cavaliers with less than five seconds left.

In a brain fart moment, he seemed to lose track of the score. Instead of attacking, Smith dribbled away from the basket and the game went into overtime. The Cavaliers lost 124-114 before being swept. A frustrated LeBron James punched a whiteboard so hard in the dressing room, he suffered a bone contusion for the rest of the series.

Cavaliers J.R. Smith Costs Cavs Game 1 Of NBA Final with Late-Game Mistake

ON THE HEELS OF VICTORY

Do you remember being embarrassed by your mum as a kid? Well, British light heavyweight boxer Tony Wilson's mother Minna, 62, took it one step further in 1989 when she burst into the ring with a high-heeled shoe and attacked Steve McCarthy, who had her son pinned against the ropes. Amid the ensuing chaos, McCarthy suffered a gaping wound and refused to return to the ring. The referee awarded Wilson the win but the bout was later declared a no-contest and a rematch ordered.

Boxing Mother! McCarthy v Wilson 1989

MISSING IN ACTION

A tough-tackling midfielder in his playing days, Chris Kamara has somehow endeared himself to football fans as a bumbling pundit.

His most famous gaffe happened on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday in 2010, when he was covering the Portsmouth-Blackburn game at Fratton Park and missed Anthony Vanden Borre's dismissal for a second yellow card, and thought the Pompey player was substituted.

In the priceless moment that led to the clip being viewed over 1.7 million times on YouTube, host Jeff Stelling asked who had been sent off, and a befuddled Kamara could only mutter helplessly to guffaws in the studio: "I don't know Jeff... I must have missed that."

Chris Kamara misses red card on Soccer Saturday 😂

STRIKING MISS

"The worst miss in the history of football" actually came from a piece of fine endeavour as Qatar's Fahad Khalfan closed down the Uzbekistan goalkeeper, who then made a hash of a back pass during stoppage time in their 2010 Asian Games last-16 encounter. But with an open goal at his mercy and just a metre out, Fahad shockingly contrived to hit the far post. Uzbekistan went on to win 1-0 in extra time.

Worst miss in the history of football

WINNER FINDS THE WATER

Talk about making a splash. Richard Finch had a three-shot lead going into the final hole of the 2008 Irish Open when his second shot on the par-five 18th landed on a steep river bank. He lost his balance on the follow-through of his shot and tumbled into the River Maigue. Thankfully, the ball found the green and the bogey-six was enough for the former English amateur champion to win the tournament by two strokes.

Richard Finch pratfall

HEAD FOR A DRAW

In the second round of The Ultimate Fighter 5 2007 preliminary card duel, Gray Maynard hoisted Rob Emerson and slammed him onto the mat. Emerson clearly tapped in agony, but Maynard appeared to knock himself out by hitting his head on the canvas during the move. The referee declared a no-contest, but at least both fighters each received the US$40,000 (S$57,000) Fight of the Night bonuses.

Gray vs Rob

WHY ALWAYS BALOTELLI?

Sometimes it is acceptable to mess up on the field of play, like that pirouette and back-heel miss in a pre-season friendly (if you have an excuse like you thought you were already offside).

Maybe it is okay to set off fireworks indoors and light a mansion ablaze, because it is your own house (no, it is not okay). But surely, a grown man, or some say a giant baby, like Mario Balotelli should know how to put on a bib? The video of him struggling with the garment in 2011 while at Manchester City went viral. He reportedly also grappled with the same issue at his first Liverpool training in 2014.

Mario Balotelli can't dress himself

KNOTS OF LAUGHTER

She braided her hair precisely to avoid such dis(tresses), but Caroline Wozniacki still had a hairy moment in the second round of the 2014 US Open when her ponytail got caught in her racket as she attempted a backhand return against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She lost the point, but won the match 6-3, 6-4, and went all the way to the final before losing to Serena Williams.

Caroline Wozniacki gets hair stuck around racket -us open 2014

POO-POOING A THOUGHT

Despite having a bad stomach before the match against Ireland in their World Cup 1990 Group F opener, England striker Gary Lineker still scored in the ninth minute of the 1-1 draw. But in the second half, after a stumble, he relaxed... In a 2018 interview, he remembered telling teammate Gary Stevens: "I've s*** myself? What do you do? You know, it's a World Cup, you cannot say 'Excuse me, ref, is it alright if I pop off for five minutes'?"

Yet, the unforgiving Internet never forgets, and often bombards him with references of his dirty deed on Twitter, where Lineker has 7.5 million followers, and takes the ribbing good-naturedly.