Your Daily Dose of... memorable marks

MICHAEL JOHNSON, ATHLETICS, 1996

For the longest time, the men's 200m world record had always been slower than twice the 100m mark. This was why American Michael Johnson's 19.32 seconds, set at the 1996 Olympics with his golden spikes, was so sensational.

Johnson's 19.32sec, which smashed his previous record of 19.66sec, worked out to be 9.66sec per 100m, a time only Usain Bolt has bettered with his world record of 9.58sec more than a decade on. The Jamaican would go on to set 200m records, clocking 19.30sec in 2008 and 19.19sec a year later.

KAREN MUIR, SWIMMING, 1965

What were you doing when you were 12? While most Singaporeans were worrying about PSLE scores, South African Karen Muir was busy creating waves when she swam a world-best 1min 8.7sec in the 110-yard backstroke aged just 12 years, 10 months and 25 days at the Swim England national junior championships. In doing so, she became the youngest world record holder in any sport. After 15 world records in the 100m and 200m as well as 110 yard and 220 yard backstroke, and retiring at 18, Muir was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1980.

She never became an Olympian due to the apartheid-induced ban.

RHEIN GIBSON, GOLF, 2012

The obscure Australian made two eagles and 12 birdies for a 16-under 55 at the River Oaks Golf Club in Oklahoma in a private round in 2012 to set the world record for the lowest round in golf.

Before that feat, Homero Blancas also shot a 55 with 13 birdies and an eagle in an amateur tournament on a 5,000-yard course in 1962. But his inclusion in the Guinness Book of Records was chalked off after a new requirement that a course must be at least 6,500 yards.

Gibson also made an amazing albatross (three under) at the par-five 18th at the 2016 Barracuda Championship.

JAHANGIR KHAN, SQUASH, 1981-86

The Pakistani is credited with the longest winning streak in professional sport for winning 555 straight matches from 1981 to 1986, when he also won five of his six world titles.

But some, like authors Rod Gilmour and Alan Thatcher, questioned the veracity of the claim as they doubted there were that many events then, and put the number at fewer than 500.

After Khan, there was Dutch wheelchair tennis legend Esther Vergeer, a four-time Paralympic champion who won 470 consecutive matches over 10 years. She retired in 2013 without losing her run.

WAYNE GRETZKY, NHL, 1979-99

Wayne Gretzky is the only man to hit 200 points (goals plus assists) in a single National Hockey League season, and he did so four times.

With 894 goals and 1,963 assists from 1979 to 1999, it is no wonder the Canadian is known as the greatest ice hockey player.

He has more assists than any other player has points (Jaromir Jagr has 1,921 points).

DON BRADMAN, CRICKET, 1928-48

The greatest batsman of all time has a record that probably will never be beaten.

Australian Don Bradman's Test batting average of 99.94 from 1928-48 is so ridiculously high that no other player who has played more than 20 Test match innings has averaged more than 64.

The other records he still holds include his 12 double centuries.

ROGER FEDERER, TENNIS, 2004-10



From 2004 to 2010, Roger Federer reached a record 23 consecutive semi-finals at Major tournaments.

Only six men and four women have even managed more than 23 semi-finals. It is a testament to the Swiss' consistency across all surfaces that those closest to his record are Martina Navratilova (18) and Novak Djokovic (14).

None of the active top players has a streak of five or more straight last-four appearances, which means any attempt on Federer's run would have to take around five years.

MATTHEW YAP, ASIAN CLASSIC POWERLIFTING CHAMPIONSHIPS, 2017

The Singaporean was 2kg off the Under-66kg sub-junior division (14-18-year-olds) cut-off, and went into a sauna, literally sweating to make the weight at the Asian Classic powerlifting championships. When he did, after almost blacking out, Matthew Yap set two world records, overtaking Eddie Berglund's four-year-old mark of 585kg by 3kg. The 588kg total comprised three segments, one of which was in the squat, where he overtook his previous record of 208kg, set six months earlier, by first lifting 208.5kg, and then 215.5kg.

WILT CHAMBERLAIN, NBA, 1962

The NBA scoring average last season was 111.2 points per team. Hence, unless teams give up on defence, or if games were extended, nobody is likely to touch Wilt Chamberlain's 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a 169-147 win over the New York Knicks.

While there was no video footage, audio recordings indicated the poor free-throw shooter tossed underhanded to make 28 out of 32 attempts and required three shots to make the 100-point basket. There were also claims that in the last 46 seconds, he did not want to touch the ball because "100 sounded better than 102".

PELE, FOOTBALL, 1956-77

While Lionel Messi (638 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (626 goals) may eventually overtake Pele's goal tally of over 700 at club level, they would need more time and games to catch up with the Brazilian's 1,281 goals, which include those in unofficial games.

In a feat recognised by Fifa, Pele also owns the record for scoring 127 goals in 1959, the most in a calendar year.