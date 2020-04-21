Your Daily Dose of... Malaysia Cup

A THUMPING RETURN

Singapore's return to Malaysian domestic football in 2012 after 18 years - in the form of the LionsXII outfit - was highly anticipated, and first up was the visit of reigning Malaysia Super League champions Kelantan.

Over 7,000 fans packed the Jalan Besar Stadium for the clash, and the place erupted when Baihakki Khaizan rose highest in the box to head home the opening goal in the 33rd minute.

An overjoyed Baihakki instinctively leapt over the advertising hoardings, raced towards the newly-built King George's Stand and climbed up to celebrate his strike with the fans with one arm raised.

Even though Kelantan rallied to win 2-1 with a controversial late penalty, the defender's goal and celebration remains an iconic moment.

Watch: bit.ly/3btuXX6

FABULOUS FAKERY

Arguably the most famous instance of Singapore's two most popular players of the modern Malaysia Cup era combining, and to deadly and delightful effect.

With just minutes left in their must-win tie against Pahang in the 1993 Malaysia Cup quarter-final and with the score at 2-2, V. Sundram Moorthy produced a moment of magic out of nothing.

He charged into the box with the ball, then dummied a backheel in full flight before jetting towards the byeline and delivering a low cross for Fandi Ahmad, who bulged the net for the winning goal.

The entire Pahang defence was sold hook, line and sinker by the Dazzler's fabulous fake.

Watch: bit.ly/3boiCDs

A SIZZLING COUNTER-ATTACK

The Dream Team of 1993 and 1994 are fondly remembered almost 30 years on, and this goal against fellow title-chasers Kedah in the 1994 M-League (the predecessor of the Super League) represented many of the qualities of the side that made them so beloved.

From the tenacity and grit of Malek Awab winning the ball in his own half with two sliding tackles and his charge up the pitch, to his perfectly-weighted through pass to an onrushing Abbas Saad and the quality of the subsequent inch-perfect cross, to the courage and panache of Fandi's diving header.

The goal gave Singapore a 2-1 win in front of a capacity crowd which included Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, and all but secured the league title.

The team would go on to complete the double by lifting the Malaysia Cup.

Watch: bit.ly/34MRFqw

QUAH KIM SONG'S WINNER IN 1977

There is sadly no footage remaining of Singapore's Malaysia Cup wins in 1977 and 1980, but the former is immortalised on the silver screen in Kallang Roar The Movie.

Singapore beat Penang 3-2 at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in a topsy-turvy match which saw them take the lead before trailing 2-1, to celebrate their first Malaysia Cup since the nation's independence 12 years earlier.

The dramatic extra-time winner was scored by Quah Kim Song in the 105th minute, with a diving header, recreated in the movie by Leon Quah Hsun Chuen, Quah's son.

Watch: bit.ly/2zgJ57N

EMPHATIC END TO A 14-YEAR WAIT

Singapore completed the double in 1994 by thumping Pahang 4-0 in the Malaysia Cup final, to add to the M-League title they won earlier in the season.

Abbas' emphatic opening goal set the wheels in motion at the Shah Alam Stadium.

A cross by Saswadimata Dasuki was flicked on by V. Selvaraj into the forward's path, and Abbas took one touch on his chest before lashing home an unstoppable shot.

The goal was the first of three that the Australian would score that night, helping Singapore to a first Malaysia Cup win since 1980.

Watch: bit.ly/3ezvxV5