Your Daily Dose of seven crossover talents

MICHAEL JORDAN

Jordan is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players. He is a six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, five-time Most Valuable Player and 14-time NBA All-Star.

Following the death of his father, he announced his retirement from basketball in 1993 to pursue a career in baseball - his father's dream for him.

He signed with the Chicago White Sox but spent most of his time in minor leagues with the Birmingham Barons and Scottsdale Scorpions. In 1995, he returned to the NBA.

MARION JONES

Jones won three gold and two bronze medals in athletics at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. However, the American was later stripped of her medals when she admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs.

From 2010-11, she played for the Tulsa Shock in the Women's National Basketball Association. But she insisted the move was not a shot at redemption.

"The word redemption is not in my vocabulary," she said. "I'm a competitor, I want to play against the best in the world, and I know that I will be doing that."

REBECCA ROMERO

Before suffering a back injury, Britain's Romero was an Olympic silver medallist in rowing. At her next Games in 2008, she won a cycling gold in the individual pursuit.

Rowing and cycling are vastly different sports. Although they are similar in that they require strong lung capacity and endurance, cycling is a more explosive discipline and uses different muscle groups.

Such challenges did not faze her. She once said: "I'm a sore loser. Gold is the only medal I am interested in."

BO JACKSON

As the only athlete to be named an All-Star in two major American sports - baseball and football - Jackson was named the greatest athlete of all time by ESPN Sports Science.

In his college football career, he was awarded the Heisman Trophy and was selected first overall in the 1986 National Football League (NFL) draft.

A hip injury ended his football career but he returned to competitive action in Major League Baseball (MLB), becoming the 1989 All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

In 1993, he played with an artificial hip and was named the American League's Comeback Player of the Year.

CLARA HUGHES

Hughes is the first athlete to win multiple medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

In 1996, the Canadian won her first Olympic cycling medal in the individual road race. Ten years later, aged 33, she bagged the speed skating gold at the Winter Games.

Norway's Johann Olav Koss, who won four golds at the Olympics, said of Hughes: "I don't think I've ever seen this in the history of speed skating - somebody who has not grown up with skates, who doesn't understand how to skate like learning from when you're a little child. Her determination, her passion for the sport, her love to glide on the ice, made her the best in the world in this sport."

ALESSANDRO ZANARDI

Prior to an accident that destroyed his legs, Italian racing driver Alessandro Zanardi won two Cart championship titles during the late 1990s and competed in Formula One. At the 2012 Paralympics, he won two golds and a silver in para-cycling and matched that haul four years later in Rio.

His third Paralympic gold in 2016 came a day before the 15th anniversary of the crash that nearly cost him his life.

"Normally, I don't thank God for these type of things as I believe God has more important stuff to worry about," the double amputee said then. "But today is too much. I had to raise my eyes and thank him... I feel very lucky, I feel my life is a never-ending privilege."

CHRISTA LUDING-ROTHENBURGER

She remains the only athlete to have won Summer and Winter Olympic medals in the same year.

In February 1988, the East German won the 1,000m gold and 500m speed skating silver at the Calgary Games.

Seven months later, she was on the podium in Seoul after winning a cycling sprint silver.

Not too shoddy for someone who said of learning how to cycle: "I was convinced that as soon as I tried to ride, I would undoubtedly topple right over."

